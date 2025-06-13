Lost Money on NET Power, Inc. (NPWR)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery – Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in NET Power, Inc. ("NET Power, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: NPWR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of NET Power, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 9, 2023 and March 7, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

NPWR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Net Power was unlikely to complete its first utility-scale plant, Project Permian, on schedule and the project was likely to be significantly more expensive than defendants had represented, because of, inter alia, supply chain issues and numerous site- and region-specific challenges; (ii) accordingly, defendants’ projections regarding the time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were unrealistic; (iii) the increased time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in NET Power, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until June 17, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

