Result of AGM

Reykjavík, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(“Amaroq” or the “Corporation” or the “Company”)

Annual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO –13 June, 2025 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, announces the results of voting at its AGM held on June 13, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward at the AGM.

AGM Results

The following proxy votes for the AGM were received from the shareholders:

MotionDescriptionVotes For% Votes CastAgainstWithheld/
Abstain
1Election of directors    
01Graham Stewart65,895,188 77.18%19,485,2200
02Eldur Olafsson85,381,306100%1020
03Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson83,380,23297.66%2,001,1770
04David Neuhauser65,892,544 77.17%19,488,8650
06Line Frederiksen85,380,015 100%1,3930
06Warwick Morley-Jepson85,377,193 100%4,215 
2Re-appointment of Auditors84,234,97297.68%02,000,802
3Stock option plan73,559,019 86.15%11,822,3890
4Restricted Share Unit Plan56,074,06365.67%29,307,3450
5Change of Name86,213,508 99.97%21,5650

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Ed Westropp, Head of BD and Corporate Affairs
+44 (0)7385755711
ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Nikhil Varghese
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)
James Asensio
Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.


