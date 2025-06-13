Five plastic surgery startups selected for MTI/ASPS Plastic Surgery Accelerator competition finals

Arlington Heights, Ill, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five startups advanced as finalists representing the ASPS Plastic Surgery track in the 2025 MedTech Innovator competition to champion technologies that improve results for patients. Each startup will participate in the comprehensive program, designed to help grow promising new companies focused on medical device, diagnostic and digital health technology.

The plastic surgery track startups selected to advance in this joint effort between the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and MedTech Innovator (MTI) include MedCu Technologies, BRIJ Medical, InSoma Bio, Magsorbeo Biomedical and Regenyx Medical. The five finalists join a field of 60 additional startups from around the world that will compete for a share of $800,000 in funding awards during the four-month program.

“We’re committed at ASPS to fostering innovation that improves the lives of our patients and advances the future of plastic surgery,” said Alan Matarasso, MD, FACS, president of The Plastic Surgery Foundation. “We’re helping bring forward technologies that have the potential to transform both reconstructive and aesthetic care by partnering with early-stage companies through the MTI/ASPS Accelerator. Supporting these innovators ensures our specialty continues to lead in delivering safe, effective, and cutting-edge solutions for patients.”

There were 96 companies that applied for the plastic surgery track in the MTI competition this year, and 12 advanced to the live-pitch judging phase, where the top five were selected to represent ASPS and the plastic surgery track. Each of the five cohort participants from the MTI/ASPS Plastic Surgery Accelerator will be featured at Plastic Surgery The Meeting in New Orleans from October 9-12, and receive mentoring from ASPS surgeons and associated entrepreneurs. They will also participate in MedTech Innovator’s corporate mentorship program, where they will be matched with senior industry leaders to receive ongoing, in-depth, customized mentorship and support.

This year’s event marks the fourth year of the ASPS/MTI partnership, but since the launch of MedTech Innovator in 2013, more than 500 companies have completed the program, resulting in more than 200 FDA approvals and clearances and $6.8 billion in funding.

About the American Society of Plastic Surgeons

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members worldwide, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians who have been certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery or the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.