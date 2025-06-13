KGNCLOUD Introduces Zero Threshold Gold Mining for Crypto's New Era

New York City, NJ, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The cryptocurrency market is undergoing a new round of explosive changes—Bitcoin has broken through the $100,000 mark, the US has relaxed regulations, and Russia has fully legalised mining. These monumental shifts are reshaping the global financial landscape. In response, cloud mining is increasingly recognized as a pivotal pathway for ordinary investors seeking entry into the market, offering compelling advantages such as zero hardware investment and freedom from ongoing operation and maintenance costs. The following key trends and strategies will help you seize the unique opportunities presented by this evolving digital economy.

This period of explosive growth is not merely a fleeting surge but signals a profound maturation of the cryptocurrency sector, driven by emerging global forces. A "Global Vision: New Mining Forces in 2025" highlights critical developments:

Political Capital Entry: The Trump family and Hut 8 have jointly established American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC), with a Nasdaq listing countdown approaching. This strategic alignment predicts Bitcoin will exceed $170,000 in 2026, signaling significant mainstream validation.

The Trump family and Hut 8 have jointly established American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC), with a Nasdaq listing countdown approaching. This strategic alignment predicts Bitcoin will exceed $170,000 in 2026, signaling significant mainstream validation. Game Between Energy Countries: Russia is strategically leveraging the US mining machine tariff war to absorb global computing power, while Canada and Kazakhstan, with their low-electricity price areas, are becoming the primary power sources for the migration of mining sites, creating new hubs of digital asset production.

At the heart of KGNCLOUD's offering is its revolutionary Zero Threshold Digital Gold Mining initiative, embodying an inclusive solution designed to dismantle barriers to entry. This groundbreaking feature empowers users with:

Free Trial Mining: Register today to receive $100 in experience money, allowing users to verify KGNCLOUD's profit model without any initial risk.

Register today to receive $100 in experience money, allowing users to verify KGNCLOUD's profit model without any initial risk. No Hardware/Electricity Pressure: The platform fully bears all operation and maintenance costs, ensuring users enjoy pure profit sharing, free from the burdens of significant hardware investment, energy consumption, or technical upkeep.

The platform fully bears all operation and maintenance costs, ensuring users enjoy pure profit sharing, free from the burdens of significant hardware investment, energy consumption, or technical upkeep. Flexible Withdrawal in Multiple Currencies: KGNCLOUD supports rapid withdrawals of 11 major cryptocurrencies, including USDT, BTC, and ETH, with funds credited to user accounts within a swift 5 minutes.

"This is a transformative period for digital assets," commented Joy Bennett, "The shift in market dynamics and regulatory landscapes creates unprecedented opportunities, making accessible solutions like cloud mining increasingly vital for broader participation. We are witnessing a convergence of mainstream finance and decentralized technology, opening doors that were previously unimaginable for stable digital asset accumulation."

The benefits of KGNCLOUD's platform extend far beyond just eliminating hardware and operational costs. It significantly reduces investment risk, broadens accessibility to diverse demographics—from students and busy professionals to retirees—and offers a truly global reach. KGNCLOUD leverages secure, state-of-the-art infrastructure across geographically distributed data centers, ensuring operational resilience and transparent reporting. This robust framework guarantees reliable service and empowers users with real-time insights into their mining performance.

Take the leading platform KGNCLOUD Mining as an example (the first user growth rate in 2025):





Contract type Investment amount Cycle (days) Expected income Free experience $100 1 $100+$1 Classic computing power (primary) $500 4 $500+$100 Classic computing power (advanced) $1200 5 $1200+$240 Smart miner $2800 6 $2800+$660 Innovative mining machine $5580 7 $5580+$2506

For more miner plans, please open the KGNCLOUD website to view.









KGNCLOUD defines this as a "New Era of Cryptocurrency"—one focused on sustainability, mainstream adoption, and true financial inclusion, moving beyond mere speculative trading towards long-term wealth building. KGNCLOUD's role in this era is not just as a service provider but as an educator and a trusted partner, committed to fostering an informed and confident community of digital asset holders, aligning with the evolving global forces.

To empower investors with practical guidance in this dynamic landscape, KGNCLOUD offers a straightforward Action Guide: Start Cloud Mining in Three Steps:

Registration: Simply visit the KGNCLOUD Mining official website to register and immediately receive your $100 trial mining gold. Choose Contract: Select an investment level that matches your goals, with options starting from just $100. Income: Monitor your panel data daily and initiate immediate cash withdrawals once your target profit is met.

A Critical Policy Window Period Reminder: The looming Federal Reserve debt crisis, which stands at an staggering $37 trillion, may significantly accelerate the monetization process of Bitcoin reserves. This scenario positions early computing power layouters to capture substantial excess dividends, making informed and timely entry into cloud mining crucial for maximizing potential returns in this unprecedented economic climate.

About KGNCLOUD

KGNCLOUD is a visionary leader in global cloud mining services, dedicated to fostering a transparent, accessible, and secure environment for digital asset accumulation. Committed to innovation and user empowerment, KGNCLOUD provides state-of-the-art cloud mining solutions that enable individuals worldwide to participate confidently in the burgeoning cryptocurrency market, driving a new era of financial inclusion and digital wealth creation.

Act now → KGNCLOUD Mining official website entry channel



Name: Joy Bennett

Email: info@kgncloud.com

Website: http://www.kgncloud.com

Address: Copper House 150 Neath Road, Landore, Swansea, Abertawe, Wales, SA1 2BD

Attachment