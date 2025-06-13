Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Fund Name Changes, Ticker Change and Risk Rating Changes

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picton Mahoney Asset Management (“Picton Mahoney”) announced that, effective today, it has renamed the funds set forth below in order to streamline the names across its fund family.

Mutual Funds
Previous NameNew Name
Picton Mahoney Fortified Equity FundPICTON Global Equity Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Income FundPICTON Income Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Core Bond FundPICTON Core Bond Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Multi-Asset FundPICTON Balanced Fund
  


Alternative Mutual Funds
Previous NameNew Name
Picton Mahoney Fortified Long Short Alternative FundPICTON Long Short Equity Alternative Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Active Extension Alternative FundPICTON Long Short Equity (130/30) Alternative Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Market Neutral Alternative FundPICTON Market Neutral Equity Alternative Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative FundPICTON Long Short Income Alternative Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Investment Grade Alternative FundPICTON Investment Grade Alternative Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Special Situations Alternative FundPICTON Credit Opportunities Alternative Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Arbitrage Alternative FundPICTON Arbitrage Alternative Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Arbitrage Plus Alternative FundPICTON Arbitrage Plus Alternative Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Multi-Strategy Alternative FundPICTON Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Alpha Alternative FundPICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund
Picton Mahoney Fortified Inflation Opportunities Alternative FundPICTON Inflation Opportunities Alternative Fund
  


Hedge Funds
Previous NameNew Name
Picton Mahoney Long/Short Equity FundPICTON Long Short Equity Fund
Picton Mahoney 130/30 Alpha Extension FundPICTON Long Short Equity (130/30) Fund
Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity FundPICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund
Picton Mahoney Income Opportunities FundPICTON Long Short Income Fund
Picton Mahoney Special Situations FundPICTON Credit Opportunities Fund
Picton Mahoney Arbitrage FundPICTON Arbitrage Fund
Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus FundPICTON Arbitrage Plus Fund
Picton Mahoney Absolute Alpha FundPICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund
  


Pooled Funds
Previous NameNew Name
Picton Mahoney Canadian Equity FundPICTON Canadian Equity Fund
  

The ticker symbols for the ETF units of the funds that offer such class will remain unchanged, except for the ticker symbol of the ETF units of PICTON Credit Opportunities Alternative Fund (formerly, the Picton Mahoney Fortified Special Situations Alternative Fund) which will change from “PFSS” to “PFCO”. Subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), the name changes and ticker symbol change is anticipated to be reflected on the TSX at the opening on, or about, June 18, 2025.

Additionally, Picton Mahoney announced that, effective today, the risk ratings for the following funds have changed:

FundNew Risk RatingPrevious Risk Rating
PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Alternative Fund (formerly, Picton Mahoney Fortified Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund)LowLow-to-Medium
PICTON Income Fund (formerly, Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Fund)LowLow-to-Medium
   

There have been no changes made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the foregoing funds associated with the changes to the fund names or new risk ratings.

The risk rating changes are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. Picton Mahoney reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of the annual review and are not the result of any material changes to the funds.

No action is required from unitholders in connection with the foregoing changes.

To learn more about Picton Mahoney’s full suite of funds, visit www.pictoninvestments.com.

About Picton Mahoney
Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $13.6 billion (as at March 31, 2025) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative mutual funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

