Millicom (Tigo) Strengthens South American Leadership with USD 380 Million Acquisition of Telefónica Ecuador

Key Highlights:

The acquisition reinforces Millicom’s strategic position and operating scale in Latin America, strengthening its platform for long-term regional growth.

The acquisition also enhances Millicom’s geographic diversification, with the addition of Ecuador — a stable, dollarized economy with a supportive macroeconomic outlook — strengthening overall cash flow resilience.

Ecuador’s telecom sector shows consistent growth and regulatory momentum, offering a solid runway for long-term expansion and innovation.

Luxembourg, June 13, 2025 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Telefónica’s telecommunications operations in Ecuador in a transaction valued at USD 380 million. This acquisition aligns with Telefónica’s broader strategy to reshape its portfolio in Latin America and presents Millicom with a strategic opportunity to strengthen its presence in South America, expanding into a stable, dollarized economy with favorable macroeconomic fundamentals.

The deal significantly enhances Millicom’s regional footprint and commercial reach, laying the foundation for innovation, digital inclusion, and sustained long-term growth. Ecuador’s telecommunications sector — supported by consistent expansion in mobile and broadband services and an engaged regulatory environment — offers a compelling platform for Millicom to drive digital transformation.

Marcelo Benitez, CEO of Millicom, commented: "This acquisition reflects our long-term confidence in Latin America and our commitment to purposeful, sustainable growth. Ecuador offers a dynamic and growing digital market within a stable, dollarized economy, making it a natural fit for Millicom’s strategy. By expanding our presence in South America, we strengthen our platform for innovation, diversification, and long-term value creation.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Ecuador Profile:

Ecuador has a population of approximately 18.5 million (2025 est.), with a median age of 32.4 and 66% living in urban areas.

Dollarized, open economy with resilience across energy, agriculture, and services. The fiscal deficit dropped from 3.5% to 1.4% of GDP in one year, while reserves increased by USD 2.4 billion. Backed by a USD 4 billion IMF facility, Ecuador is strengthening its macroeconomic stability without cutting social spending.

IMF and World Bank-supported reforms are enhancing transparency, governance, and private-sector conditions, especially in infrastructure, energy, and telecom.

Telefonica Ecuador ranks second in mobile in a fragmented telecom landscape.

Mobile and broadband markets show consistent growth: +1.4% mobile, +3.6% fixed broadband.

Telecom´s sector demonstrated resilience through recent economic volatility.

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press: Investors: Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2025, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.