757 Building Company Earns Recognition as Trusted Custom Home and Barndominium Builder in Hampton Roads

757 Building Company, a locally-owned and operated home builder based in Smithfield, VA, is quickly becoming one of the most recognized and trusted names in custom home building across the Hampton Roads, Virginia region. Known for their expertise in custom homes, specialization in barndominiums, and personalized floor plans, company leadership has been serving the community since 2006 with a deep commitment to craftsmanship, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

With a strong foundation rooted in local values and personalized service, 757 Building Company offers a wide array of services, including model homes, custom traditional-style homes, unique barndominium builds, move-in ready properties, and "build on your lot" solutions. Each home they design and construct is a reflection of the client's vision—tailored to fit their lifestyle, family needs, and aesthetic preferences.

"Our belief is simple," says owner Jonathan Beasley. "The pride of homeownership is truly priceless, and our mission is to be a force for good by Building Lasting Relationships and Crafting Forever Homes.' We don't just build houses—we build dreams, and legacies, 1 story at a time."



This customer-first mindset is exactly what has earned 757 Building Company the loyalty of families and individuals throughout the Hampton Roads area, including Isle of Wight County, Surry County, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, and Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and surrounding areas. Whether it's designing a custom floor plan from scratch or walking clients through the options in a move-in ready property, the 757 team is there every step of the way, ensuring the process is seamless, enjoyable, and memorable.

Barndominiums—one of the fastest-growing home styles in the country—have become a standout specialty of 757 Building Company. Combining rustic charm with modern convenience, these versatile builds offer durability, efficiency, and personalized elegance. With more homeowners in Virginia turning to barndominiums for their flexibility and distinctive appeal, 757 Building Company has emerged the Hampton Roads community leader in bringing these dreams to life with superior quality and attention to detail.

But beyond the wood, steel, and blueprints is the heart of 757 Building Company: its people. Jonathan Beasley and his team are known not only for their craftsmanship, but also for their personal integrity, open communication, and strong ties to the local community.

"Our success has never just been about construction," says Beasley. "It's about relationships. We sincerely stand for purpose over profit, and impact over income. From the first conversation to the day we hand over the keys—and even after—we're committed to delivering an experience rooted in trust, reliability, and excellence. We know from experience, there's nothing quite like building your dream home from the ground up."

Beasley also credits the sustained support of the Hampton Roads community for the company's growth and success over the past 18 years. "I'm beyond grateful for the support we've received from the people of Hampton Roads since day one," he said. "It's been an honor to be part of so many families' stories, and we're excited for what's ahead."

The company's transparent process and experienced team of designers, project managers, and craftsmen ensure that clients are never in the dark about timelines, costs, or design decisions. Their homes are built to last, with an eye toward energy efficiency, long-term value, and timeless beauty.

As the demand for custom homes and barndominiums continues to rise throughout southeastern Virginia, 757 Building Company remains committed to staying ahead of the curve—offering innovative design, clear communication, and an unmatched dedication to excellence.

To learn more about 757 Building Company and explore their current offerings, visit https://www.757building.com or call them at (757) 255-8722.

About 757 Building Company

Founded in 2006, 757 Building Company is a locally-owned custom home builder based in Smithfield, VA. The company specializes in model homes, custom traditional homes, barndominiums, custom floor plans, and move-in ready properties throughout the Hampton Roads region. With a mission of "Building Lasting Relationships and Crafting Forever Homes," they continue to set the standard for trusted, reliable, and relationship-focused home construction in southeastern Virginia.

757 Building Company

Jonathan Beasley

(757) 255-8722

info@757building.co

208 B, Gumwood Dr

Smithfield, VA 23430