Sur Coffee Opens Walk-Up Café at Basham’s Surf Shop, Home of Lost Surfboards

Sur Coffee is proud to announce the grand opening on June 6th of its newest location inside Basham's Surf Shop at 213 Calle de Los Molinos in San Clemente. This new outpost marks an exciting chapter for Sur Coffee, bringing their commitment to exceptional coffee and community spirit to the heart of the global surf scene.

This walk-up coffee window at Basham's Surf Shop is more than just a place to grab a cup—it's a front-row seat to the energy of the surf industry's headquarters. Basham's has long been a cornerstone of San Clemente's surf culture, serving as the global headquarters for Lost Surfboards, the world's leading surfboard manufacturer. The partnership between Sur Coffee and Lost Surfboards represents a natural coming together of two brands built on craftsmanship, creativity, and a deep respect for the ocean.

"Having this little coffee window at Basham's is a dream come true for us," says Mark Bell, co-founder of Sur Coffee. "It's not just about coffee—it's about sharing space with people who are shaping the future of surfing every day. You're grabbing an espresso while watching shapers fine-tune boards that are headed to waves around the world. That's the kind of energy we want to be part of."

Sur Coffee's roots have always been intertwined with the local surf community. Their flagship store, opened in San Clemente in 2020, quickly became a hub for surfers, locals, and visitors drawn by the blend of quality coffee and the welcoming, laid-back atmosphere. In 2022, the team expanded to Huntington Beach, bringing that same spirit of adventure and hospitality up the coast. Now, with this latest opening at Basham's, Sur Coffee is deepening its ties to the birthplace of Southern California surf culture.

For Sur Coffee, this location is about more than coffee—it's about being present in the places that matter most. The menu is a streamlined selection of their signature roasts, including the popular house blend and rotating single-origin offerings that highlight the season's best.

But it's the setting that truly sets this location apart. From the walk-up window, visitors can see firsthand the process of surfboard shaping and the constant flow of creativity that defines Lost Surfboards' global headquarters. The boards crafted here aren't just local favorites—they're surfed by legends and dreamers across the globe. The synergy between Sur Coffee and Lost Surfboards is a testament to the power of authentic partnerships and the shared love of craft that defines both brands.

"It's incredible to be surrounded by so much history and innovation," says Bell. "Every board that comes out of this space has a story. We see our coffee as part of that story—fueling the early mornings, the long days in the shaping bay, the conversations that happen in between. That's what makes this place so special."

Beyond the daily offerings, Sur Coffee plans to host collaborative events and gatherings that celebrate the culture and creativity of San Clemente. From live music to surfboard showcases, these events will highlight the vibrant spirit of the community and the incredible talent that calls this corner of California home.

As Sur Coffee continues to grow, its mission remains the same: "Doing good. Farm to cup." With the addition of this new outpost at Basham's Surf Shop, they're not just serving coffee—they're sharing in the story of surfing's past, present, and future.

For more information about our new San Clemente location, including hours and upcoming events, follow us on Instagram at @surcoffee. Come grab a cup, watch the magic happen in the shaping bay, and feel the pull of the ocean in every sip.

