Sadhguru Named “Global Indian of the Year” by Canada India Foundation

NASHVILLE, TN, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of the Tennessee-headquartered Isha Foundation, has been recognized with the Global Indian of the Year award by the Canada India Foundation (CIF). The award was presented at CIF’s annual gala in Toronto on May 22, 2025, in acknowledgment of his international contributions to environmental sustainability, social upliftment, and inner well-being.

Sadhguru’s leadership in global ecological efforts—most notably the Conscious Planet – Save Soil movement and Cauvery Calling campaign—has mobilized millions worldwide. These initiatives focus on restoring soil health, promoting agroforestry, and encouraging responsible environmental stewardship, supported by scientific research and policy engagement.

During the award ceremony, Sadhguru announced that the CAD 50,000 honorarium would be donated to Cauvery Calling to further its work in revitalizing the Cauvery River basin. “This is not recognition for me, but for the thousands of volunteers working relentlessly to serve both people and the planet,” he said.

Beyond environmental causes, Sadhguru’s work through the Isha Foundation spans education, rural development, and accessible wellness programs across more than 50 countries. In the U.S., the Foundation operates in 34 states, with its primary center located on the Cumberland Plateau in Tennessee. The institute has become a destination for both spiritual exploration and community engagement, contributing to local economies and tourism.

Leaders from CIF cited Sadhguru’s wide-reaching influence across cultural, political, and scientific spheres in selecting him for the honor—highlighting his ability to bridge tradition and innovation on a global stage.

The Canada India Foundation’s recognition adds to a growing list of accolades acknowledging Sadhguru’s efforts to foster conscious, inclusive, and sustainable solutions for global well-being.