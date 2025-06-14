BACXN Global Expansion: The Leap from One Million to Ten Million Users

DENVER, June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, BACXN officially announced a major milestone: the platform user base has surpassed 10 million, and simultaneously launched the “Global User Co-Building Initiative.” It took BACXN only three years to leap from its first million users to the ten-million mark. This achievement is not just a numerical breakthrough, but a reflection of the platform's evolving technological capabilities, compliance system, and global strategy working synergistically.





In the digital asset industry, growth is never accidental—it is the result of systematic trust-building. Since its founding in 2021, BACXN has adhered to a dual-engine strategy of “global compliant operations + technology-driven experience,” focusing not on blind user acquisition, but on localized service adaptation. Through multilingual interfaces, local operations teams, and fiat channels, BACXN has achieved steady growth in both scale and activity across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and other markets.

Currently, BACXN covers more than 100 countries and regions, with cumulative trading volume exceeding 7 trillion USDT. These figures not only demonstrate the platform processing capacity and liquidity depth, but also underscore the high recognition from global users regarding the BACXN performance, security mechanisms, and service quality.

This trust is rooted in the robust security and compliance framework of the platform. BACXN has implemented a multi-layered account protection system, on-chain Proof of Reserves (PoR), and AI-driven risk control models to ensure that users enjoy a highly available, continuous, and risk-transparent trading experience, regardless of network or regional conditions. At the same time, the platform has obtained mainstream licenses such as the U.S. MSB and is advancing compliance filings in multiple jurisdictions to guarantee that global users have access to legal and compliant products and services.

BACXN understands that user growth is a milestone, but user trust is the foundation for sustainable development. The platform always aims for both “usability” and “trustworthiness,” continually optimizing infrastructure, enriching its product ecosystem, and expanding its service reach.

Looking ahead, BACXN will take the ten-million-user milestone as a new starting point, further deepening its global footprint, promoting the inclusive adoption of digital asset trading, and becoming a key bridge connecting users with the new financial architecture.

