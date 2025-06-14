Zinemx Exchange: Advancing Market Presence and Actively Expanding Compliance Operations

DENVER, June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more countries begin to establish regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies, Zinemx Exchange has released updates on its multinational market strategy, accelerating compliance efforts in Asian and European markets and planning to set up additional offices in more regions. Recognizing the differences in crypto regulatory policies across countries, Zinemx will actively comply with local laws to provide compliant and secure crypto trading services to investors in more regions.





Zinemx Exchange is committed to compliant operations and the global expansion of its crypto business. This strategic adjustment will focus on the Asian and European markets. Asia, with its large investor base and vibrant innovation, has become a key region. The European mature financial regulatory system and strict legal framework provide a solid foundation for the compliance operations of Zinemx.

Given the varying regulatory policies for cryptocurrencies across countries, Zinemx Exchange fully acknowledges these differences and adopts a flexible compliance strategy. Zinemx is advancing cooperation with financial regulators in multiple countries to obtain the necessary business licenses and compliance certifications. The platform plans to apply for financial licenses under the European MiCA framework to ensure alignment with the latest EU regulatory standards.

Zinemx Exchange also places great emphasis on security measures. The platform utilizes advanced identity verification and AI-driven risk control systems, enabling real-time monitoring of abnormal trading activities and preventing potential financial crimes. By implementing stricter data protection and identity verification mechanisms, the security of crypto trading is further ensured.

Looking ahead, Zinemx Exchange plans to establish new offices in regions such as the Middle East to further expand its global market coverage. The platform will work closely with governments and regulatory authorities in various countries to promote the standardization of the crypto market. This global expansion will position Zinemx more favorably in international markets and provide more investors with a compliant and efficient crypto trading experience. As global crypto regulatory frameworks continue to improve, Zinemx will keep expanding its market boundaries, strengthening business compliance, and actively driving the long-term development of the crypto trading market.

Media contact: support@zinemx.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56d7ec3a-d18a-4a83-8005-74f7e13911ca