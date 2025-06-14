Nimanode Surpasses Crypto Presales, Eyes 10X Growth Post-Launch as Major Investors Flock to the XRP DeFi Landscape

LEEDS, United Kingdom, June 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimanode , the first no-code AI agent platform built natively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), is gaining momentum with its ongoing $NMA token presale.

As investor confidence in AI infrastructure and XRP-based innovation grows, highly anticipated Nimanode (NMA) Presale has so far surpassed expectations, rapidly filling 20% of its softcap which has fuelled intense investor FOMO.

Nimanode is drawing serious attention from early adopters seeking exposure to the next phase of Web3 automation.

With anticipation of a major breakout post-launch, early participants are moving quickly to secure $NMA tokens at presale pricing.

Why the XRP Community Is Flocking to Nimanode

Nimanode is capturing attention for good reason: it’s pioneering zero-code, on-chain AI agents that can automate complex blockchain tasks from deploying smart contracts and managing DeFi strategies to running real-time compliance checks and providing intelligent customer support.

The platform's unique value lies in its accessibility. Anyone regardless of coding ability can create and monetize autonomous AI agents, all powered by the speed and cost-efficiency of the XRPL.

Unlike static automation or off-chain bots, Nimanode agents operate on-chain, interact with smart contracts, and generate on-chain earnings; creating a new form of programmable, decentralized labor.

Presale Demand Up as Investors Target $NMA for 10X Growth

Nimanode’s $NMA being the core utility engine of the Nimanode Ecosystem through its usage on the Nimanode Agent Marketplace and Agent Builder was not only what has drawn investors towards it. However with a capped supply of only 200 million $NMA tokens, built-in scarcity and strong long-term value potential are designed into its foundation.

the core utility engine

As the market is currently clouded by volatility and corrections, Nimanode’s presale is emerging as a rare bright spot. Sparking strong FOMO across the XRP community and beyond as investors position themselves early in what many believe could be the next 100X breakout on XRPL.

To put it in perspective, XRP once saw an explosive 137,000% surge during the 2017–2018 bull market. Now, as the XRP ecosystem rebounds—with the token retracing back to $2.20—Nimanode’s emergence offers a timely opportunity to capture investor interest around intelligent automation, agent-powered DeFi, and tokenized real-world utilities built directly on XRPL.

Market Analysts already predict strong upside upon exchange listing of $NMA as demand for agent-based infrastructure gains traction.

This is a chance to invest in $NMA before its Listing at 25% higher than Presale value, however whales position for more as they eye a 10X surge on Launch.

Don’t Miss Out Nimanode Presale

With a total of 90 million $NMA representing 45% of $NMA allocated for the presale, this marks a unique and promising chance to claim early access into one of XRP Ledger’s most innovative projects, spearheading the AI ecosystem on the blockchain.

Joining in the NimaNode Presale is quite straightforward

Purchase XRP: Acquire XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit

Send to an XRP-Compatible Wallet: Ensure you have a non-custodial wallet capable of receiving XRP native tokens Xaman recommended.

Participate in the Presale: Visit the NimaNode presale page ( https://nimanode.com/presale ), send your XRP to the provided presale address, and secure your $NMA tokens.

As Nimanode Presale gains momentum, now is a perfect opportunity to position at the next wave of Blockchain innovation poised for massive gains through the integration of Web3 and AI.

Connect with Nimanode

Website: https://nimanode.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/nimanodeai

Telegram: https://t.me/nimanodeAI

Documentation: https://docs.nimanode.com

Contact:

Nick Lambert

contact@nimanode.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9691b2d8-cd8d-4daf-be45-417ac134a139