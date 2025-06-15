Seventh Presale Phase: Bitcoin Solaris Nears Public Launch with 10,000 TPS and 21M Supply Cap

TALLINN, Estonia, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation blockchain built for speed, accessibility, and long-term sustainability, has officially entered the seventh phase of its token presale, with the public launch now just weeks away. With over $4.5 million already raised and more than 11,500 participants onboard, momentum is surging.

Final Opportunity Before Public Launch

The presale is currently in Phase 7’s last day, with BTC-S tokens priced at $7. The next presale phase will raise the price to $8, with a launch price set at $20. This structured pricing reflects strong demand and limited availability, given the project’s fixed supply of 21 million tokens—identical in scarcity to the original Bitcoin.

With fewer than eight weeks remaining before public launch, this is the last opportunity for early supporters to participate before BTC-S becomes tradable on major platforms.

A Scarcity-Driven Token Built for Scalability

Bitcoin Solaris takes the best parts of Bitcoin, the 21 million supply cap, and upgrades everything else. While Bitcoin transactions take about 10 minutes to finalize, Bitcoin Solaris pushes blocks every 15 seconds and confirms them in under 2 seconds.

This performance comes from a hybrid structure that combines a Proof-of-Work Base Layer with a high-throughput Delegated Proof-of-Stake Solaris Layer. This dual-consensus model:

Supports 10,000+ TPS



Slashes energy usage by over 99.95% compared to Bitcoin



Enables lightning-fast smart contract execution



Rotates validators based on weighted contribution and uptime



It’s the kind of blockchain performance that fits perfectly in a bull market narrative—fast, efficient, and decentralized.

A Smarter, Faster, Fairer Bitcoin Is Here—Step Into BTC-S

Tokenomics That Ignite Long-Term Demand

Beyond the tech, Bitcoin Solaris backs its vision with powerful tokenomics. The hard cap of 21 million BTC-S tokens mirrors Bitcoin's scarcity, but the utility goes far beyond holding.

Here’s how the tokenomics create upward pressure:

Tokens are required for staking, validating, and interacting with the ecosystem



Time-weighted validator rewards encourage long-term holding



No inflationary print cycles—only mined or earned tokens



The low total supply paired with strong use cases builds consistent demand



BTC-S isn’t just another asset to flip, it’s a network to participate in.

Referral-Driven Growth Fueling Viral Expansion

Bitcoin Solaris’s Double Rewards Referral Program is a major catalyst behind its exponential community growth. Here’s how it works:

Anyone who refers new investors earns 5% of their purchases in BTC-S tokens



New users who join via a referral also get 5% bonus tokens



All rewards are credited automatically via the user dashboard on bitcoinsolaris.com



This viral mechanic has powered over 11,500 users to join the presale in just weeks, turning BTC-S into one of the fastest-growing ecosystems of this cycle. The community is now spreading across Telegram and X , further accelerating its altcoin season momentum.

Presale Is Almost Over: The Window Is Closing

A detailed video review by 2Bit Crypto breaks down exactly why BTC-S is gaining this much traction—including its audit-approved smart contracts and high-performance infrastructure.

The Engine of Wealth in Altcoin Season

What sets Bitcoin Solaris apart in this altcoin season isn’t just hype—it’s architecture. By allowing anyone to participate in mining from a laptop , browser, or upcoming mobile platform, it reduces barriers for earning crypto at scale.

Its validator reward structure balances decentralization and speed. Blocks are mined via Proof-of-Work, then delegated for verification in a DPoS layer with built-in slashing and validator rotation. This ensures fair payouts, lower risks, and a healthy ecosystem long-term.

Add in audits from Cyberscope and Freshcoins , and you’ve got one of the most technically complete altcoins on the rise.

Conclusion

Altcoin season is known for turning obscure projects into household names. With Bitcoin Solaris, we’re watching that transformation in real time. It blends Bitcoin’s scarcity with elite performance, DeFi-ready tokenomics, and viral growth mechanics. As the presale comes to a close, BTC-S is looking more and more like the best coin of this cycle.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

