INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - RCKT

NEW YORK, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rocket” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCKT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Rocket and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 27, 2025, Rocket issued a press release “announc[ing] an update related to RP-A501, its investigational gene therapy for Danon disease.” The press release disclosed that “[a] patient participating in the Phase 2 pivotal trial of RP-A501 experienced an unexpected Serious Adverse Event (SAE)” that “involved clinical complications related to a capillary leak syndrome.” The press release said that “[u]pon learning of the initial event, Rocket voluntarily paused further dosing in the study” and that “[o]n May 23, 2025, the FDA placed a clinical hold on the trial to allow for further evaluation.” Finally, the press release noted that the patient in question “has since passed away after an acute systemic infection.”

On this news, Rocket’s stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 62.84%, to close at $2.33 per share on May 27, 2025.

