INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Apple Inc. - AAPL

NEW YORK, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Apple Inc. ("Apple" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The investigation concerns whether Apple and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 7, 2025, Apple announced that it was indefinitely delaying promised updates to its Siri digital assistant. Specifically, Apple said that certain features initially announced in June 2024, including Siri’s ability to tap into a user’s personal information to answer queries and have more precise control over apps, will now be released sometime in “the coming year.”

On this news, Apple’s stock price fell $11.59 per share, or 4.85%, to close at $227.48 per share on March 10, 2025.

Then, on March 12, 2025, Morgan Stanley published a report in which analyst Erik Woodring lowered his price target on Apple from $275 to $252, asserting that the delay in introducing advanced Siri features would impact iPhone upgrade cycles throughout 2025 and 2026. Woodring presented evidence that roughly 50% of iPhone owners who did not upgrade to the iPhone 16 attributed their decision to such delays.

On this news, Apple’s stock price fell $11.16 per share, or 5.05%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $209.68 per share on March 13, 2025.

