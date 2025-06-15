Levi & Korsinsky Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.(IOVA) Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Iovance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IOVA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Iovance investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 9, 2024 and May 8, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Iovance’s growth potential; notably, that it was not equipped to generate and drive demand or was otherwise ill equipped to capitalize upon the purported existing demand for its treatments through its network of approved treatment centers. On July 25, 2024, Iovance announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on 1) “the iCTC completed annual scheduled maintenance in December” and “capacity was reduced by more than half for about 1 month,” 2) “[l]ower Proleukin sales” than the company expected, and 3) “the variable pace at which ATCs began treatment patients.” Following this news, the price of Iovance’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $3.17 per share on May 8, 2025, Iovance’s stock price fell to $1.75 per share on May 9, 2025, a decline of about 44.795% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Iovance during the relevant time frame, you have until July 14, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

