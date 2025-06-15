IBTA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Ibotta, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ibotta, Inc. (“Ibotta” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IBTA) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of: (1) all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Ibotta, Inc. ("Ibotta" or the "Company") securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (including all amendments made thereto) and related prospectus on Form 424B4 (collectively, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with Ibotta's April 18, 2024 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ibotta securities between April 18, 2024 and February 26, 2025, both dates inclusive ("the Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IBTA.

Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and omissions that concealed from investors that: (1) Ibotta's data measurement system did not provide accurate, precise, and real time client campaign and consumer data measurement; (2) the Company's business mix had shifted and was generating less revenue; and (3) Ibotta had "exhausted" its clients' budgets, negatively impacting fourth quarter 2024 revenue and expected first quarter 2025 revenue.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IBTA. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Ibotta you have until June 16, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

