Denver, CO, USA, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco-friendly and AI-powered mining platform hits major milestone amid rising global demand

AIXA Miner, a leading platform in AI-optimized and eco-conscious cloud mining, experienced a dramatic one-day surge in user activity and payout volume this week. The milestone marks a significant moment in the platform’s growth, as it continues to gain global recognition for its clean energy approach and intelligent infrastructure.



AIXA Miner has opened a new chapter in DOGE, LTC, and BTC AI cloud mining with the license





According to internal reports, AIXA Miner saw thousands of new users join the platform within 24 hours, while on-chain payout transactions reached a new seasonal high. This rapid growth coincides with a broader rebound in cryptocurrency sentiment, sparked in part by investor optimism around upcoming ETF approvals and a renewed focus on sustainable blockchain solutions.

AIXA Miner distinguishes itself through a blend of advanced AI algorithms and a global network of data centers powered entirely by renewable energy. Operating in over 200 countries and regions, the platform enables users to mine major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and USDT, without requiring physical hardware or a complex setup.

Features Driving the Growth

More than 120 solar and wind-powered data centers worldwide AI Automation: Smart resource allocation and efficient mining cycles for maximum profitability

The platform’s seamless onboarding and transparent operations have made it especially appealing during times of market volatility. With just a few clicks, users can register, choose a contract, and begin earning passive income—no technical expertise required.

“Investors are looking for smarter, cleaner ways to participate in crypto,” said a spokesperson from AIXA Miner. “This past week’s surge shows the world is ready for eco-friendly mining at scale.”





As the market continues to evolve, AIXA Miner is preparing to expand its offerings with new contract tiers and enhanced AI features. The June surge not only reflects strong platform performance but also signals a broader shift in how the crypto community approaches mining in a climate-conscious era.

About AIXA Miner

Founded in 2020, AIXA Miner is a U.S.-based cloud mining platform powered by renewable energy and artificial intelligence. Focused on simplifying mining through automation, AI, and compliance, the company offers transparent daily returns without requiring user-owned hardware or technical expertise.

For more information, visit: [aixaminer.com]

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.