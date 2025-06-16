PAIRMiner Reports Surge in User Growth and Platform Activity Amid Bitcoin Market Rally

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud mining service provider PAIRMiner today announced a notable increase in platform engagement and new user registrations , aligning with the continued growth of the global cryptocurrency market. The update comes as Bitcoin prices surge above $106000, prompting renewed interest in mining and digital asset accumulation from both retail and institutional audiences.

Industry analysts from firms such as Galaxy Digital and Fundstrat have recently raised their 2025 Bitcoin forecasts to as high as $150,000, citing constrained supply, ETF inflows, and rising institutional interest. PAIRMiner reports that interest in cloud mining has grown in tandem, especially from users seeking low-barrier entry points to participate in blockchain-based income streams.

“As market activity increases, users are looking for ways to engage with crypto that are secure, simple, and don’t require major technical expertise,” said a spokesperson for PAIRMiner. “We’re proud to offer a platform that supports this transition, helping users get started with mining through an intuitive interface and flexible contract options.”

PAIRMiner’s platform allows users to mine Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) without owning physical hardware. New users who register at https://pairminer.net currently receive $150 in cloud computing power as part of an ongoing incentive program. The platform’s built-in AI optimization tool assists in resource allocation to maximize mining efficiency.

Getting Started with PAIRMiner:

Register and receive $150 in free cloud computing power

Select a mining contract and begin automated mining

Profits are settled every 24 hours; once earnings reach $150, users may withdraw or reinvest







Examples of potential earnings based on contract price and duration.

Platform Highlights:

FCA-regulated operations for compliance and user fund security



Transparent, fee-free payouts with daily automatic settlement



Multi-level referral program: 5% direct and 1.5% secondary rewards



No equipment required; full-featured cloud mining with one-click access



PAIRMiner emphasizes ease of use for newcomers while providing contract scalability for experienced miners. With a growing global user base and continued updates to its backend systems, the platform is positioning itself to meet demand in what could be one of the strongest bull markets in recent years.

About PAIRMiner

Founded in 2018, PAIRMiner is a global cloud mining platform offering secure, hardware-free mining services for Bitcoin and other digital assets. With regulatory oversight and a focus on accessibility, PAIRMiner is committed to making crypto mining achievable for users at all levels.

