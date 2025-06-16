Scatec ASA: Employee Share Purchase Programme 2025

Oslo, 16 June 2025: Scatec ASA (“The Company”) is continuing its Employee Share Purchase Programme established in 2019. The participants are offered to purchase shares with a subscription value of between NOK 10,413 and NOK 104,128. Employees are offered a price reduction of 25 percent of the subscription value in exchange for the shares being subject to a two-year lock-up period.

The subscription period will run from 16 June to 25 June 2025. The price per share will be based on the average volume-weighted share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange over the last five trading days during the subscription period. The allocation of shares will take place by the end of June 2025.

DNB will on behalf of the Company purchase Scatec ASA shares in the open market for onwards sale to participants under the programme.

