AIXA Miner Launches AI-Powered Cloud Mining Services After Securing FinCEN MSB License





Image by AIXA Miner

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIXA MINER CLOUD MINING INVESTMENT LTD (“AIXA Miner”), a U.S.-based cryptocurrency mining platform , has launched the next phase of its AI-powered cloud mining services for Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) following its recent registration as a Money Services Business (MSB) under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

With this approval, AIXA Miner complies with national anti-money laundering (AML) standards and international financial regulatory frameworks. The designation strengthens the platform’s position as a legally recognized participant in the digital asset economy.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the United States, AIXA Miner operates over 100 data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia. These facilities are powered entirely by renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, supporting the platform’s long-term environmental commitments.

The cloud mining service allows users to allocate computing power through short-term contract packages. Mining operations are executed on high-performance GPU and ASIC infrastructure, with earnings automatically calculated and processed. The system eliminates the need for hardware ownership or technical setup, focusing on user accessibility and operational efficiency.





AIXA Miner Potential Earnings

AIXA Miner has recently integrated artificial intelligence to further optimize resource distribution and power allocation across its network. Enhanced algorithms improve processing speed, reduce energy waste, and increase overall system resilience.

Security protocols include offline cold wallet storage, McAfee® SECURE compliance, and Cloudflare® network protection to ensure secure data handling and fund transfers.

“The FinCEN MSB license reflects our commitment to regulatory transparency and operational integrity,” said a company spokesperson. “We aim to provide scalable, legally compliant infrastructure for cloud mining built on renewable energy and AI innovation.”

About AIXA Miner

AIXA Miner is a legally registered cloud mining platform that leverages AI-powered mining technologies and a global renewable energy infrastructure to deliver secure and sustainable access to cloud mining services. Its operations are guided by regulatory standards, cybersecurity practices, and environmental responsibility.

