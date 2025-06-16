Peripheral Vascular Devices Markets, 2021-2024 & 2024-2029: Growth Rates, Growth Opportunities, Strategic Imperatives, Patient Pathways, Company Market Share, Procedure Trends, New Technologies

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes peripheral vascular devices, such as metal stents, bioresorbable stents, drug-eluting stents, drug-coated balloons, percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloons, and catheters.
The study provides insights into industry size, growth rates, growth opportunities, strategic imperatives, patient pathways, company market share, procedure trends, new technologies, and end users.
The publisher observes that the shift to drug-eluting stents and drug-coated balloons will be the key trends driving the peripheral vascular devices industry during the forecast period. Investments in bioresorbable scaffolds will further drive the market growth. Drug-eluting bioresorbable scaffolds are an area of interest among industry stakeholders.
Moreover, interest in developing innovative solutions for peripheral artery disease, especially below-the-knee peripheral artery disease and complex chronic limb-threatening ischemia, positively impacts the market growth.
The study period is from 2021 to 2029, the base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2029.
Growth Opportunity Universe in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry
- Improve Bioresorbable Scaffolds for Below-the-knee Peripheral Artery Disease
- Develop Drug-eluting Solutions for Chronic Limb-threatening Ischaemia CLTI
- Expand into China and India
- Focus on Outpatient Settings
- Increase Awareness of Peripheral Artery Disease Screening and Monitoring
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry
Ecosystem in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry
- Top Trends in 2024
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Peripheral Vascular Devices
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Notable Players: Portfolio
- Patient Pathway: Peripheral Interventions
- End User Analysis
- New Solutions for Peripheral Vascular Disease
- Robotics in Peripheral Interventions
Growth Generator: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis
- Peripheral Interventional Procedure Trends
Growth Generator: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Latin America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Middle East and Africa
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9udpym
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.