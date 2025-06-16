Indonesia Telecoms Industry Report: 2025-2032: Broadband Expansion, Spectrum Intelligence, and Tower Trends

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Telecoms Industry Report: 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia Telecommunications Industry Report, 2025-2032 includes an overview of the Indonesian market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

The report provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date analysis of Southeast Asia's largest digital economy and its fast-evolving telecoms market. Spanning mobile, fixed broadband, satellite, tower, and submarine infrastructure, the report offers deep insights, reliable datasets, and strategic intelligence for investors, operators, regulators, and digital ecosystem players.

Why You Should Buy This Indonesia Telecoms Industry Report:

Benefit from the latest market opportunities

Understand the threats to your operations and investments and protect your company against future risks

Gain insight on emerging trends that could support, strengthen or disrupt your activities in the market

Get a full view of the competitive landscape to assess your market position.

Forecasts as a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the telecoms market

Target business opportunities and risks in the telecoms sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments

Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Operators Profiles

Indonesia Telecoms Industry Report: Key Developments, Growth Prospects, and Investment Opportunities

Key Themes Covered



Mobile Market Transformation

In-depth analysis of the XL Axiata-Smartfren merger, marking the transition to a three-operator market alongside Telkomsel and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

Subscriber and revenue forecasts to 2032, with ARPU trends, service revenue mix, and spectrum holdings by operator.

Competitive positioning, operator KPIs, and market share evolution across mobile, broadband, and tower markets.

Fixed & Satellite Broadband

Broadband subscribers forecast to reach 29 million by 2032, with household penetration rising to 35%.

Profiles of key players: Telkom Indonesia, XL Home/Link Net, MyRepublic, Icon+, Moratelindo, and Starlink.

Satellite broadband users set to exceed 3 million by 2032, fuelled by new entrants and LEO constellations.

Spectrum & Infrastructure Intelligence

Comprehensive spectrum allocation benchmarking across 850-2300 MHz bands and subscriptions per MHz by country.

Indonesia's spectrum scarcity compared regionally with high subscribers-per-MHz ratio, pressuring network quality and investment cycles.

Tower Market Landscape

Detailed tower and tenancy data covering 126,000 towers, with operator KPIs for Mitratel, Tower Bersama, Protelindo, Centratama/Edgepoint, and more.

Insights on tower consolidation trends, tenancy ratios, average revenue per tower, and site decommissioning risks post-operator M&A.

International Infrastructure & Cross-Border Connectivity

Full submarine cable map and database of over 20 active and planned systems, including SEA-ME-WE, Bifrost, Apricot, Echo, and SJC.

Review of IXP throughput, international bandwidth, and internet backbone capacity benchmarks across 39 European and Asia-Pacific markets.

5G, NTN, & Satellite Disruption

Strategic profiles of Starlink, AST SpaceMobile, Lynk, Kuiper, and others entering the NTN/5G direct-to-device space.

Indonesia's role in global LEO infrastructure as satellite broadband supplements rural 5G and fiber gaps.

M&A and Diversification Outlook

Evaluation of telco-driven diversification into fintech, logistics, e-commerce, and data centre infrastructure.

Strategic investments from Telkomsel in GoTo (Tokopedia + Gojek), and LinkAja's role in digital financial services.

Why This Report?

Indonesia is undergoing a once-in-a-decade telecom reset, with consolidation, 5G rollout delays, spectrum constraints, and pressure on ARPU defining the industry. This report offers:

Independent, data-backed insights trusted by investors and regulators

Coverage of all major players and infrastructure segments

Tailored insights for strategic planning, market entry, and due diligence

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

1.1 Indonesia's Population

1.2 Indonesia's Economy

1.3 Indonesia's GDP

2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2018-2032

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2018-2032

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2024-2032

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2018-2032

2.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2018-2024

2.4.2 Capex to Revenue Benchmark

2.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

2.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2024-2032

3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Telkom Indonesia Profile

3.1.1 Telkom Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.1.2 Telkomsel

3.2 Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Profile

3.2.1 IOH Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.2.2 Tri Indonesia (Historical Only)

3.2.3 Tri Indonesia Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.3 XL Axiata

3.3.1 XL Axiata Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.3.2 Link Net

3.3.3 Link Net Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix

3.4 Smartfren Profile

3.4.1 Smartfren Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix

3.5 Other Players Profile

3.5.1 MNC Vision

3.5.2 BizNet

3.5.1 Icon+

4 Mobile Market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2018-2032

4.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2018-2024

4.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2018-2024

4.1.3 Indonesia Smartphone Share, 2025

4.1.4 Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2024-2032

4.1.5 Indonesia Mobile Subscribers by Generation (2G, 3G, 4G & 5G) Forecast, 2024-2032

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2018-2032

4.2.1 Historical Mobile Revenue, 2018-2024

4.2.2 Mobile Revenue Market Share, 2018-2024

4.2.3 Mobile Revenue Forecast, 2024-2032

4.2.4 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2018-2024

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.3.1 5G Development and Launches

4.3.2 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

4.3.3 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

4.4 Asia Pacific Mobile Download Data and Pricing Benchmark - 2025

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.2 OpenSignal

5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2018-2024

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2024-2032

6 Satellite Internet Connectivity

6.1 Comparing LEO, MEO, and GEO Satellite Orbits

6.1.1 LEO and GEO Satellite Comparison

6.2 Satellite Broadband Providers Operators, 2025

6.3 5G NTN: The Next Generation of Satellite Connectivity

6.3.1 5G NTN Overview

6.3.2 The Rationale Behind 5G NTN

6.3.3 Technical Aspects of 5G NTN

6.3.4 Potential Applications for 5G NTN

6.3.5 Challenges in Implementation

6.3.6 5G NTN Satellite Providers

6.4 Satellite Internet Market Analysis, 2024-2032

6.4.1 Market Landscape of Satellite Broadband Subscribers, 2025

6.5 Indonesia Satellite Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2024-2032

7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 Palapa Ring Completed

7.1.2 FTTH - 20m premises to go

7.1.3 Submarine Cables

8 Indonesia Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 Indonesia Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2025

8.1.1 Indonesia Telecom Towers Market Overview

8.1.2 Indonesia Telecom Towers Background

8.2 Indonesia Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

8.3 Indonesia Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast

8.3.1 Indonesia Telecom Towers and Rooftops, Revenue, Penetration Forecast, 2024-2032

8.4 Mitratel Profile

8.4.1 Mitratel Revenue, EBITDA and Towers, 2018 - 2024

8.5 Tower bersama Profile

8.5.1 Tower Bersama Revenue, EBITDA and Towers, 2018 - 2024

8.6 Protelindo Profile

8.6.1 Protelindo Revenue, EBITDA and Towers, 2018 - 2024

8.7 Centratama Menara Profile

8.7.1 Centratama Menara Revenue, EBITDA and Tower Statistics, 2018 - 2024

8.8 Tower Density Benchmark

9 Thematics/Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.3 6G on the Horizon

10 Telco Transaction Database

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abelg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.