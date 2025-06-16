Lithography Equipment Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2025-2035: Rising Demand for Advanced Semiconductors and 5G Technologies Fuels Growth

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithography Equipment Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Technology, Type of Equipment, Type of Packaging Platform, Area of Application, Type of End User, Company Size, Type of Business Model and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithography equipment market size is estimated to grow from USD 29.26 billion in 2025, to USD 65.31 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period, to 2035.

Lithography equipment sis a crucial component of the semiconductor sector, essential for the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs) and various microdevices. Lithography refers to a method of transferring patterns from a photomask to a substrate through a series of optical and chemical processes. These complex patterns are generated using tools such as exposure systems, stepper machines, and scanners. These designs ultimately lay the groundwork for creating electronic circuits on semiconductor wafers. Notably, in August 2024, scientists in Japan introduced a more affordable and energy-efficient EUV lithography technology.

The market for lithography equipment has experienced considerable growth recently, driven by an increased demand for advanced semiconductor devices that feature smaller sizes and faster processing capabilities. Furthermore, advancements in technologies such as 5G chipset, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have also propelled this market's expansion. The semiconductor industry is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory with the introduction of new innovations, which will further increase the demand for lithography equipment.

Lithography Equipment Market: Key Segments



Market Share by Type of Technology

Based on the type of technology, the global lithography equipment market is segmented intoArF, ArF immersion, extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, i-line, KrF, laser direct, laser ablation, imaging mask aligner and projection.According to our estimates, currently, EUV segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its capacity to fulfill the need for greater precision in semiconductor manufacturing. As the industry increasingly seeks miniaturization, EUV lithography has established its leading position by enabling more accurate and improved semiconductor circuit designs without the need for multi-patterning.

Market Share by Type of Equipment

Based on type of equipment, the lithography equipment market is segmented into deep ultraviolet lithography, direct write systems, extreme ultraviolet lithography, mask aligners, scanners, stepper and others. According to our estimates, currently, extreme ultraviolet lithography captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its ability to create highly accurate and detailed patterns that are crucial for advanced semiconductor devices, particularly those with nodes of 7nm and below.

Another key factor driving growth in this segment is the increased demand for high-performance chips for applications such as AI, 5G, and high-end consumer electronics. However, deep ultraviolet lithography segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Packaging Platform

Based on type of packaging platform, the lithography equipment market is segmented into3D IC, FOWLP, embedded die, flip chip bumping, WLCSP and others.According to our estimates, currently, 3D integrated circuits (IC) segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed the capability of ICs to drive industry advancement by necessitating enhanced production processes.

These processes foster growth as they can achieve precise and intricate patterning on multiple layers of semiconductor substrates. Furthermore, 3D ICs stack several semiconductor layers vertically, which increases the device density and performance, enabling the creation of complex structures. However, FOWLP segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Areas of Application

Based on areas of application, the lithography equipment market is segmented into advanced packaging, LED devices, and MEMS devices.According to our estimates, currently, advanced packaging segment captures the majority share of the market, owing to the rising complexity and performance needs of contemporary semiconductor devices. Advanced packaging techniques such as 3D packaging and System in Package (SiP) are crucial for enhancing device performance, minimizing size, and improving power efficiency, further propelling the growth of this segment.

Market Share by Type of End Users

Based on type of end users, the lithography equipment market is segmented into automotive, electronics, telecommunications, and others. According to our estimates, currently, electronics segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the essential role lithography equipment plays in the manufacturing of integrated circuits and semiconductor components, which are fundamental to a wide array of electronic devices. Additionally, the increasing consumer demand for quicker and more advanced electronics is a significant factor driving the growth of this segment, as it has prompted manufacturers to implement state-of-the-art lithography technologies. However, telecommunications segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Enterprise

Based on type of enterprise, the lithography equipment market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise. According to our estimates, currently, large enterprise segment captures the majority share of the market. However, small and medium enterprise segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to their greater affordability, niche market opportunities, adaptability, and government backing.

Market Share by Geography

Based on geography, the lithography equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World. According to our estimates, currently, Asia captures the majority share of the market. Moreover, it is anticipated to experience a higher CAGR during this forecast period, owing to the growing demand for immersive technologies in developing countries. China is anticipated to capture the largest share of the market as it is a primary distributor of lithography equipment.

Lithography Equipment Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the lithography equipment market, focusing on key market segments, including type of technology, type of equipment, type of packaging platform, areas of application, type of end users, company size, type of business model, and geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the lithography equipment market, focusing on key market segments, including type of technology, type of equipment, type of packaging platform, areas of application, type of end users, company size, type of business model, and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the lithography equipment market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the lithography equipment market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the lithography equipment market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, lithography equipment portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the lithography equipment market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, lithography equipment portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis:An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in lithography equipment market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Opportunity in the lithography equipment market have been distributed across the following segments:

Type of Technology

ArF

ArF Immersion

Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography

i-line

KrF

Laser Direct

Laser Ablation

Imaging Mask Aligner

Projection

Type of Equipment

Deep Ultraviolet Lithography

Direct Write Systems

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography

Mask Aligners

Scanner

Stepper

Others

Areas of Application

Advanced Packaging

LED Devices

MEMS Devices

Type of End Users

Automotive

Electronics

Telecommunications

Others

Company Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Type of Business Model

B2B

B2C

B2B2C

Geographical Regions

North America US Canada Mexico Other North American countries

Europe Austria Belgium Denmark France Germany Ireland Italy Netherlands Norway Russia Spain Sweden Switzerland UK Other European countries

Asia China India Japan Singapore South Korea Other Asian countries

Latin America Brazil Chile Colombia Venezuela Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa Egypt Iran Iraq Israel Kuwait Saudi Arabia UAE Other MENA countries

Rest of the World

Australia

New Zealand

Other countries

Sample Players in Lithography Equipment Market Profiled in the Report, include:

ASML Holding N.V.

Canon

Carl Zeiss

EV Group

JEOL

KLA

Mapper Lithography

Neutronix Quintel Technology

Nanonex

Nikon

NTT Advanced Technology

NuFlare Technology

Photronics

Onto Innovation

Orbotech

Raith

SCREEN Holdings

Shanghai Micro Electronics

SUSS MicroTec SE

Toppan Photomasks

Toppan Printing

Ultratech

Ushio

Veeco Instruments

Vistec Semiconductor

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vl0p6v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment