Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 9 June 2025 – 13 June 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 24:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement14,920,00015.87234,547,000
9 June 2025---
10 June 2025180,00016.552,979,000
11 June 2025190,00016.393,114,100
12 June 2025190,00016.413,117,900
13 June 2025190,00016.263,089,400
Total, week number 24750,00016.4012,300,400
Accumulated under the program15,670,00015.90246,847,400

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 108,059,584 own shares corresponding to 7.01 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

