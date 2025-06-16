Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 9 June 2025 – 13 June 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 24:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 14,920,000 15.87 234,547,000 9 June 2025 - - - 10 June 2025 180,000 16.55 2,979,000 11 June 2025 190,000 16.39 3,114,100 12 June 2025 190,000 16.41 3,117,900 13 June 2025 190,000 16.26 3,089,400 Total, week number 24 750,000 16.40 12,300,400 Accumulated under the program 15,670,000 15.90 246,847,400

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 108,059,584 own shares corresponding to 7.01 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

