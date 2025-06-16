Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 9 June 2025 – 13 June 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 24:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|14,920,000
|15.87
|234,547,000
|9 June 2025
|-
|-
|-
|10 June 2025
|180,000
|16.55
|2,979,000
|11 June 2025
|190,000
|16.39
|3,114,100
|12 June 2025
|190,000
|16.41
|3,117,900
|13 June 2025
|190,000
|16.26
|3,089,400
|Total, week number 24
|750,000
|16.40
|12,300,400
|Accumulated under the program
|15,670,000
|15.90
|246,847,400
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 108,059,584 own shares corresponding to 7.01 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments