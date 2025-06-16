To



16 June 2025

Company Announcement No 51/2025

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S



Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 13 June 2025. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments