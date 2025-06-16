Cloud Security Market Industry Trends and Market Forecasts Report 2025-2035: Rising Cyber Threats and Cloud Adoption Propel Growth Across Multiple Industries

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Security Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Security, by Type of Component, by Type of Deployment, by Type of End-User, by Company Size and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud security market size is estimated to grow from USD 42.01 billion in the current year to USD 175.32 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 13.86% during the forecast period, till 2035

The report presents a comprehensive market analysis with detailed revenue projections for the overall market and its sub-segments, offering value to both established leaders and new entrants. It helps stakeholders gain insight into competitive dynamics, enabling informed decisions on market positioning and go-to-market strategies. Additionally, the report outlines key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges, equipping stakeholders to track market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Cloud security, or cloud computing security, involves various controls and policies aimed at protecting applications, data, and the infrastructure associated with cloud computing. It prevents issues like data breaches, the loss of sensitive information, and weaknesses in application programming interfaces (APIs). The rising demand for secure environments from both cloud clients and providers is driving the increased adoption of cloud security services.

The cloud security sector is witnessing significant growth, driven by the widespread use of cloud services, particularly cloud storage, across diverse industries. Businesses are moving to cloud platforms for better scalability, cost savings, and support for remote work, which heightens the need for robust security solutions to safeguard sensitive data and applications. Key elements fueling this growth include an increase in cyber threats, the need for compliance with regulations, and the necessity to protect against data breaches. Cloud security includes a variety of solutions, such as identity and access management, data encryption, threat detection within cloud computing, and compliance management.

CLOUD SECURITY MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS



Market Share by Type of Security

Based on the type of security, the global cloud security market is segmented into business continuity and disaster recovery, cloud database security, cloud encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), email and web security, identity and access management (IAM), network security, security information and event management (SIEM), virtualization. Currently, cloud database security segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing amount of data generated across various industries and a heightened awareness of data protection stemming from significant data breaches. However, cloud encryption segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Component

Based on the type of component, the cloud security market is segmented into services and solutions. Currently, solutions segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the escalating complexity of cyber threats and the need for comprehensive security strategies. These strategies encompass various cybersecurity solutions for cloud environments, such as IAM, DLP, SIEM, and encryption. However, services segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Deployment

Based on the type of deployment, the cloud security market is segmented into hybrid, private and public. Currently, private cloud segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the organizations' desire for greater control and security over their sensitive information as businesses progressively shift critical applications to private infrastructures, which ensures reliability and adherence to regulatory requirements. However, hybrid cloud segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of End-User

Based on the type of end-user, the cloud security market is segmented into banking, energy and utilities, finance, government, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, security and insurance (BFSI), and others. Currently, banking segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the major financial and reputational risks that arise from security breaches in the banking industry. The critical necessity for strong security measures in this sector is a result of the large volume of monetary transactions and sensitive customer information processed on a daily basis. However, healthcare and life sciences segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Company Size

Based on the company, the cloud security market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise. Currently, large enterprises segment captures the majority share of the market. However, small and medium enterprise segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on the geographical regions, the cloud security market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World. Currently, North America captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the presence of several leading cloud service providers and cybersecurity firms in the region, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, which play a crucial role in fostering innovation and market growth. Additionally, the stringent regulatory environment in the area, which includes legislation like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), drives organizations to heavily invest in cloud security solutions to ensure compliance.

CLOUD SECURITY MARKET: RESEARCH COVERAGE

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis : An in-depth analysis of the cloud security market, focusing on key market segments, including type of security, type of component, type of deployment, type of end user, company size, geographical regions.

: An in-depth analysis of the cloud security market, focusing on key market segments, including type of security, type of component, type of deployment, type of end user, company size, geographical regions. Competitive Landscape : A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the Cloud security market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the Cloud security market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure. Company Profiles : Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the Cloud security market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, cloud security portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the Cloud security market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, cloud security portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. Megatrends : An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in cloud security industry.

: An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in cloud security industry. Patent Analysis : An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the cloud security domain, based on relevant parameters, including type of patent, patent publication year, patent age and leading players.

: An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the cloud security domain, based on relevant parameters, including type of patent, patent publication year, patent age and leading players. Recent Developments : An overview of the recent developments made in the cloud security market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including year of initiative, type of initiative, geographical distribution and most active players.

: An overview of the recent developments made in the cloud security market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including year of initiative, type of initiative, geographical distribution and most active players. Porter's Five Forces Analysis : An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the cloud security market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

: An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the cloud security market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Players in Cloud Security Market Report Profiled

Amazon Web Services

Armor Defense

Broadcom

CA Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

Extreme Networks

F5

Fortinet

Forcepoint

IBM

Imperva

Intel

Kaspersky Labs

McAfee

Microsoft

Okta

Palo Alto Networks

Pandasecurity

Proofpoint

Sophos

Splunk

Symantec

Trellix

Trend Micro

Zscaler

