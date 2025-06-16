Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 24

 | Source: Sydbank A/S Sydbank A/S

        













Company Announcement No 27/2025

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





16 June 2025 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 24
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
Announcement

983,000		 

413,934,050.00
09 June 2025 (public holiday)
10 June 2025
11 June 2025
12 June 2025
13 June 2025		-
12,000
12,000
11,000
11,000		-
444.43
445.49
448.37
448.54		-
5,333,160.00
5,345,880.00
4,932,070.00
4,933,940.00
Total over week 2446,000 20,545,050.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme

1,029,000		 

434,479,100.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,030,375 own shares, equal to 2.01% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Mark Luscombe        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


Attachments

SM 27 UK incl. enc

Recommended Reading