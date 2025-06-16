























Company Announcement No 27/2025



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











16 June 2025

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 24

On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

Announcement



983,000



413,934,050.00 09 June 2025 (public holiday)

10 June 2025

11 June 2025

12 June 2025

13 June 2025 -

12,000

12,000

11,000

11,000 -

444.43

445.49

448.37

448.54 -

5,333,160.00

5,345,880.00

4,932,070.00

4,933,940.00 Total over week 24 46,000 20,545,050.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme



1,029,000



434,479,100.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.



Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,030,375 own shares, equal to 2.01% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment