ETHRANSaction Launches 2025 Cloud Mining Event, Ushering in a New Phase of Passive Crypto Income

York, England, UK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New mining plans, simplified onboarding, and global expansion mark a major step forward in ETHRANSaction’s mission to democratize crypto earnings

In a significant move for crypto enthusiasts and passive income seekers, ETHRANSaction has officially launched its 2025 Cloud Mining Event, introducing a new suite of mining plans designed to make earning digital assets more accessible, transparent, and reliable.

With the growing demand for passive income opportunities in the cryptocurrency sector, ETHRANSaction’s latest offerings focus on simplified cloud mining contracts, a low entry threshold, and seamless onboarding, making it easier for individuals worldwide to participate in the mining ecosystem without the technical hurdles traditionally associated with cryptocurrency mining.

According to the team, the platform now supports global operations in over 150 countries, including fast-growing markets in Asia, Africa, and South America. The new mining plans feature daily returns, automatic wallet withdrawals, and the ability to start mining with minimal investment. Users can choose from multiple plan durations and mining capacities based on their goals and risk appetite.





“We’re not just offering mining contracts—we’re building a long-term passive income model for the future of digital finance,” said an ETHRANSaction spokesperson. “This launch event reflects our commitment to financial inclusion and responsible crypto infrastructure.”

The event also highlights the platform’s focus on stability and user security, including multiple blockchain integrations, daily performance reports, and a growing base of verified users. In addition to mining earnings, users can benefit from ETHRANSaction’s affiliate referral system, which rewards community members for inviting others to the platform.

Why choose ETHRANSACTION now?

Hedge against volatility: When the market is full of uncertainty (such as the current consolidation period after Bitcoin is close to its historical high), the stable daily income provided by ETHRANSACTION becomes an excellent hedge option.

Five steps to start earning:

1. Sign up for free in less than a minute and claim your $19 welcome bonus instantly. Use this bonus to earn steady income by participating in mining.

2. Choose your mining contract: We offer a variety of high-yield mining plans to precisely match your financial goals - whether you are pursuing short-term returns or long-term growth.

3. Purchase your favorite contract: Choose the plan that suits you and complete the purchase of the plan contract in easy steps.

4. Enjoy automatic income: No tedious management is required, and the income is automatically returned to your account every day. You can withdraw the income to your cryptocurrency wallet at any time.

5. Safe and reliable, worry-free investment:

ETHRANSACTION puts user security first:

Top protection: All personal information is protected by SSL encryption technology.

Investment protection: Each mining contract is insured by Legal & General Insurance Company, adding solid protection to your investment.

Transparency and compliance: We adhere to the principles of transparency and legality to ensure that your investment is safe and secure, allowing you to focus on earning returns with peace of mind.





Embrace the trend: Global interest in crypto assets is unprecedentedly high. ETHRANSACTION allows you to participate in it with the lowest threshold and the most worry-free way, and share the long-term dividends of the industry.

About ETHRANSaction

ETHRANSaction is a global digital mining platform focused on building accessible,

eco-conscious, and user-driven cloud mining services. With a presence in over 150 countries, the platform combines transparent mining operations with decentralized systems to help users earn cryptocurrency passively and securely.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.