Robotics Market Industry Research Report 2025: North America Leading Robotics Revolution, Asia Expected to Surge by 2035

The global robotics market size is estimated to grow from USD 64.8 billion in the current year to USD 375.82 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 17.33% during the forecast period, till 2035

The report on the robotics market presents a comprehensive market sizing and opportunity analysis, covering key segments such as component type, mode of deployment, product type, technology type, environment type, mobility type, application, end user, and geographical regions. It includes a detailed competitive landscape, evaluating companies based on factors like year of establishment, company size, headquarters location, and ownership structure. The report also features company profiles of leading robotics players, offering insights into their headquarters, size, mission, footprint, management, financials, business segments, robotics portfolios, moat analysis, recent developments, and future outlook.

Over the past decade, the growing expansion of technology, including artificial intelligence has brought robotics to the next level in terms of ability to handle complex situations, efficiency, accuracy, and functionality. Historically, the term robotic is derived from the word Robot which was first used by Karel Capek. However, the writer Issac Asimov used the term Robotic first time in his creation of the Three Laws of Robotics in 1940.

Robotics is an interdisciplinary sector of computer science and engineering that involves the construction, design, and use of mechanical robots. The purpose of the robotic field is to build intelligent devices and machines that can perform a variety of tasks using different types of methods either autonomously or under human control. These designed machines or robots function by doing repetitive tasks with higher efficacy and accuracy than humans.

Further, the robotics industry has a wide range of categories, such as industrial robotics, service robotics, agricultural robotics, and educational robotics that are used in specific applications. With the increasing industrial automation around the world, the demand for industrial robots as well as other robots has spiked, as these are capable of performing repetitive tasks. They can be designed as robotic arms, humanoid robots, or collaborative robots (Cobots). The advantages of robotics technology in finishing tasks quickly, precisely, and accurately spike in demand for robots in several industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive for higher production and efficacy.

Moreover, such benefits of robotics streamline processes, optimize usage, and enhance overall operational efficacy. Consequently, by leveraging robotics technology, organizations can persistently complete tasks with a greater level of accuracy and minimize human errors and variations which aid in improved product quality and standardized process. Considering these factors, the industry is likely to witness lucrative opportunities with the growing adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning which will expand the potential growth of the robotics market.

Overall, the inflating demand for smart solutions and services in product manufacturing, agriculture, medical, and defense sectors is projected to generate new possibilities for the growth of the robotics market.

ROBOTICS MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS



Market Share by Type of Component

Based on the type of component, the global robotics market is segmented into hardware (actuators, communication systems, control Systems, power supply, sensors), software, and services. According to our estimates, currently, hardware segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the surge in demand for hardware elements such as sensors, actuators, and robotic arms, owing to their performance, precision, efficiency, and functionality in industrial robotics.

Market Share by Mode of Deployment

Based on modes of deployment, the robotics market is segmented into cloud / remote and on-premises. According to our estimates, currently, cloud / remote segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the scalability and flexibility offered by cloud-based robotics, which can easily adjust to changing demands. Cloud deployment typically incurs lower initial expenses as it eliminates the need for extensive on-site hardware and maintenance, making it a preferred choice for robotic process automation software and services.

Market Share by Type of Product

Based on type of product, the robotics market is segmented into autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), articulated robots, cartesian, collaborative robots (Cobots), delta, humanoids, SCARA, and others. According to our estimates, currently, articulated robots capture the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the versatility and efficiency of articulated robots in performing diverse tasks, which leads to enhanced productivity and lower operational costs.

Market Share by Type of Technology

Based on type of technology, the robotics market is segmented into AI-powered robots, remote-controlled robots, autonomous robots, IoT and others. According to our estimates, currently, autonomous robot technology captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the rising demand for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs), both of which are ground-based robots

Market Share by Type of Environment

Based on type of environment, the robotics market is segmented into aerial, ground, and marine. According to our estimates, currently, ground robotics capture the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to their capacity to enhance operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and improve task accuracy across a wide range of applications and industries, such as warehousing, material handling, and manufacturing processes. However, the market for aerial robotics segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Mobility

Based on mobility, the robotics market is segmented into mobile robotics and fixed robotics. According to our estimates, currently, mobile robotics capture the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to their capability to move within various environments, supported by sensors and navigation software that allows them to operate efficiently with integrated artificial intelligence.

Further, mobile robots are categorized into autonomous and non-autonomous types. Autonomous mobile robots utilize advanced sensors for real-time object recognition and navigate with minimal external guidance. Given the role of mobile robotics in enhancing artificial technology, this segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Market Share by Application

Based on application, the robotics market is segmented into material handling, assembling & disassembling, welding & soldering, dispensing & processing, security & inspection, manufacturing production and automation, cleaning & sanitization, personal assistance, logistics, last mile mobility, medical devices, and entertainment. According to our estimates, currently, manufacturing production segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the growing requirement for heightened efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness across diverse industrial manufacturing operations. However, the medical device sector is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of End User

Based on type of end user, the robotics market is segmented into electronics and semiconductors, automotive, healthcare, food and beverage, logistics and warehousing, aerospace and defense, consumer goods, agriculture, construction / mining, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, retail, education and research, energy and utilities, and hospitality. According to our estimates, currently, automotive sector segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-volume production, precision, and consistency within the automotive sector. However, the healthcare sector is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Geography

Based on geography, the robotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World. According to our estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the early adoption of advanced technologies alongside a high demand for industrial automation. Additionally, the presence of major stakeholders and their continuous investments in research and development for innovative technologies, as well as competitive strategies, contribute to market expansion. However, market in Asia is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period

