Understanding and Implementing UK Corporate Governance Frameworks Course: Building a Stronger Organisation by Understanding Key Concepts, Roles, and Ethics (ONLINE EVENT: July 15, 2025)

This training course will help you understand what corporate governance is, how it has evolved over time, its purpose and how you can use it to build a more effective, productive and stronger organisation, which is key to every organisation's success.

Whereas law and regulation can be seen as the 'what', governance is the 'how' and, as it is all about people and how they interact, it is applicable to all organisations. This training course will bring you up to date with the latest thinking and best practice so you're equipped to take your business to the next level.

The expert trainer will examine the intricate relationship between governance, corporate culture, ethics, and various stakeholders, providing a holistic view of how these elements interplay to drive business success. This course will clarify the purpose of corporate governance and its importance in effective decision-making. By expanding your knowledge of fundamental governance concepts and the frameworks that underpin them you will gain a solid foundation to build on.

If you work with boards, support meetings or are involved in the decision-making process in your organisation, this is the course for you.

Benefits of attending

Get to grips with the latest trends in corporate governance

your knowledge of governance concepts and the frameworks which underpin them Learn about best practice from multiple industries and develop practical approaches to implement them

Who Should Attend:

Business leaders

Company directors

Trustees

Company secretaries

Governance professionals

Legal professionals

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

The key concepts and principles of UK corporate governance

What's happening in the boardroom: who they are, what they do

The relationship between governance, corporate values and ethics

Risk management frameworks

Corporate reporting

Subsidiary governance

Speakers:



Russell Shackleton



Russell Shackleton, CIA, CFE, MBA, FRSA, is a risk management and corporate governance expert consultant and trainer. He is an experienced advisor to Boards and sub-committees, and a tutor on the Financial Times Non-Executive Director programme.



He is an accomplished change agent and strategic thinker, as well as a civil and commercial mediator. He has an Executive MBA from Henley Business School and is a governance specialist with the FT Non-Executive Director Diploma.



Russell applies his operational experience allied with strategic thinking, exemplary leadership and team working skills to help businesses bring a structured change that is pragmatic, sustainable, and meets the needs and cultural fit of their organisation. He is passionate about empowering groups to achieve more than their component parts through effective stakeholder engagement and collaboration.



He has worked with many industries across the world, including manufacturing, FMCG, retail, automotive, supply chain logistics, food production/services, construction, textiles, engineering, infrastructure, energy, warehousing, transport, and charities.



Now based in the UK, he continues to serve organisations with an international footprint, culture or supply chain, both as an consultant / trainer or a Non-Executive Director and maintain those connections and knowledge. He speaks English and French.



