Medical Device Non-Conformance and Corrective Action for Manufacturers Training Course: Learn ISO 13485 and 21 CFR 820 Standards on Non-conformance Management (ONLINE EVENT: July 18, 2025)

This course provides an introduction to these regulatory requirements as they relate to the identification and handling of non-conformances and how manufacturers may demonstrate compliance.

The identification of non-conformances and ensuring that they are dealt with in a timely and appropriate manner is a key part of any medical device Quality Management System (QMS). Regulations for medical device quality management systems include particular requirements for non-conformance, correction, corrective and preventative actions. These requirements relate to non-conformances identified through internal audits, external audits, routine processes, customer complaints vigilance and many other activities. Evidence of a QMS which deals with non-conformance and prevents recurrence is important and expected when demonstrating conformity with the regulations.

These requirements are defined in ISO 13485, the international standard for medical device quality management systems, as well as in 21 CFR 820 and other global regulations.

Benefits of Attending

Understand the sources of non-conformance within a medical device QMS

Learn techniques to establish the root cause of a non-conformance

Understand the difference between containment, correction, corrective action, and preventative action

Gain an awareness of the ways in which an effective Corrective and Preventative Action (CAPA) system can lead to improved performance and regulatory compliance

Who Should Attend:

Managers and supervisors working within a regulated Quality Management System (QMS)

Regulatory Compliance specialists

Quality Management System (QMS) specialists

Internal Auditors

Regulatory and Quality professionals

Certification:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Non-Conformance and Corrective Action

Regulatory requirements for non-conformance and corrective action

Definitions and understanding CAPA

Sources of non-conformance and writing an effective statement of non-compliance

The non-conformance and corrective action cycle

Assessment of the risk associated with non-compliance

Root cause analysis tools and methodology

Correction, containment and impact assessment

Taking effective corrective action to address root causes

Evaluation of the effectiveness of corrective action

Use of electronic quality management systems for non-conformance management

Preventive Action

Regulatory requirements for identification of preventive action

Sources of preventive action and how to capture the details

Root cause analysis

Evaluation of the effectiveness of preventive action

