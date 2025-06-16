Kenya Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Key Locations, White Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail and Wholesale Pricing

Explore Kenya's dynamic data center market with our comprehensive Excel database product. Offering detailed analysis of 13 existing and 9 upcoming colocation data centers across Kisumu, Mombasa, and Nairobi, it covers white-floor space, IT load capacities, retail and wholesale pricing, and more. Key market insights highlight the current 20 MW capacity, projected to increase to 200 MW, with Nairobi leading the expansion. Ideal for REITs, construction contractors, infrastructure providers, and more, this analysis provides essential insights for investment and development in Kenya's burgeoning data center sector.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The existing data center capacity in Kenya is almost 20 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 200 MW. Nairobi dominates the upcoming data center market in Kenya with over 45% of the total power capacity.Almost 25 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product presents analysis on Kenya's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 13 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Kisumu, Mombasa, Nairobi.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2024)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (13 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (NB01 or Mombasa Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (9 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/300n2l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading