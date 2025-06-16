RYVYL Executes Strategic Actions Enhancing Its Business Plan and Files S-1 Registration Statement

- Unveils Plans to Initiate Digital Asset Acquisition Strategy –

- Enters LOI to Acquire Complementary Entity –

- Realigns Corporate and North America Operations -



SAN DIEGO, CA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging electronic payment technology, has submitted a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Additionally, management is executing strategic actions and enhancing its business plan:

RYVYL is Focusing on growing its North America revenues, including pursuing a legacy vertical market, which at its peak, in the fourth quarter of 2023, delivered revenue of $12 million; Expanding its blockchain applications and crypto capabilities; and Rightsizing the company as detailed below.

The company has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire an entity with technology and digital assets that are complementary.

RYVYL has closed the sale of RYVYL EU, its wholly owned European subsidiary, and the transaction is complete. The company has withdrawn its previous guidance for 2025.

Cost Savings Initiatives and Organizational Realignment

In addition, on May 31, 2025, RYVYL realigned its corporate and North America operations and implemented a reduction in force of 18 employees, representing approximately 40% of its North America workforce. Savings from this action along with other reductions are expected to result in savings of approximately $780,000 per quarter. Plans to reduce outside engineering contractors during the second quarter of 2025 are expected to result in savings of approximately $265,000 per quarter. The Company expects the full impact of these savings to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

Additional Terms

The offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

There are no assurances that the Company will close the acquisition or that the Enhanced Business Plan would result in a significant benefit to the Company. In addition, the Acquisition and Enhanced Business Plan would be dependent upon the Company raising a minimum of $100 million, which would require shareholder approval of (i) the Acquisition, (ii) a potential increase in the authorized amount of common stock of the Company, and (iii) a potential reverse split of the common stock of the Company.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and there shall not be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging electronic payment technology for diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe. www.ryvyl.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements that are characterized by future or conditional words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," “believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

IR Contact:

David Barnard, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, ryvylinvestor@allianceadvisors.com