Europe Major Datacentres & Connectivity Map 2025: Explore 3000+ European Data Centres

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe - Major Datacentres & Connectivity 2025" map from La Tene Maps has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Extensively revised this large map (1500 x 1200mm) shows the distribution of around 3000 Data Centres in Europe together with site name as well as the fibre cable links between them.

The sheet has a large map of Europe with insets for Iceland and Northern Scandinavia as well as 10 enlargements showing the disposition in some of the major European Centres for datacentres.

Also shown are the submarine cables showing connectivity within Europe and between Europe and the outside world. The map is available in print, pdf and digital prints formats.

This resource is essential for professionals seeking detailed visualization of the data centre landscape in Europe, providing strategic insights into connectivity and network infrastructure.

For more information about this map visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ck2yfr

