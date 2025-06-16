Pixalate’s April 2025 Top Grossing Mobile Apps in APAC: ‘ToonBlast’ Ranked No. 1 on Google Play Store in Japan; ‘OLX’ Led on Apple App Store in India; ‘Spider Fighter 3’ Ranked No. 1 on Apple App Store Australia

London, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the May 2025 APAC Top Grossing Mobile Apps Reports for China , Japan , Singapore , India , and Australia . The reports cover mobile apps on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile apps. In addition to the reports for China , Japan , Singapore , India and Australia , Pixalate released Top Grossing Mobile & Connected TV (CTV) Apps reports for the United States ( U.S. ), Canada , the United Kingdom (UK), Spain , France , Germany , Israel , Ukraine , Netherlands , Mexico , and Brazil .

Top Grossing Mobile Apps in May 2025 - APAC

China

Mobile: ‘ 沙威玛传奇 - 中国版 ’ was the top grossing app ($30K in estimated open programmatic ad revenue) on the Apple App Store, and ‘ Craftsman: Building Craft ’ was No. 1 ($12K) on the Google Play Store





Japan

Mobile: ‘ トリマ-移動・歩数がポイントに！お小遣い稼ぎの歩数計アプリ ’ ($864K) led on Apple App Store, and ‘ ToonBlast ’ ($395K) was No. 1 on Google Play Store





Singapore

Mobile: ‘ imo-International Calls and Chat’ ($78K) was at the top on the Google Play Store, and ‘ Sudoku.com ’ ($42K) led on the Apple App Store





India

Mobile: ‘ OLX ’ ($177K) led on the Apple App Store, and ‘TeraBox’ ($590K)) was No. 1 on the Google Play Store





Australia

Mobile: ‘ Spider Fighter 3: Action Game ’ led on the Google Play Store ($107K) and ‘ Weather Zone ’ ($74K) was No. 1 on the Apple App Store





In May 2025, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 27 billion global open programmatic impressions from over 6 million Apple App Store and Google Play Store apps. For this research, Pixalate also examined over 6,000 CTV apps and 2 billion global ad impressions across various platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.

Download the Global Top Grossing Mobile & CTV Apps Reports:

Mobile

CTV

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the May 2025 APAC Top Grossing Mobile Apps (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.