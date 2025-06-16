DAO Fund Launches Strategic Support for SAX-iCore AI System, Second Round of Live Trading Tests Set to Begin Next Week

New York, NY, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to accelerate the future of intelligent trading, the DAO Fund has officially announced injection to support the second round of live trading tests for the SAX-iCore system, developed by SkyCrest Capital. This initiative will provide real capital to selected participants, enabling a larger-scale verification of AI-driven structure-based trading strategies in real market conditions.



This is not just a trial — it is a direct engagement with the next generation of market behavior modeling and precision execution.







Key Highlights of the Program:



- Launch Date: Expected next Monday



- Eligibility: SkyCrest Capital trainees and algorithmic strategy participants



- Capital Support: $400 test capital per participant, funded by DAO



- Profit Model: Participants keep all profits; losses are covered by the fund



In other words: zero risk, real execution, and full access to AI-powered decision-making in a live trading environment.



Why DAO Fund Supports SAX-iCore



In its statement, the DAO Fund made its reasoning clear:



“We are not just funding a system — we are supporting a new philosophy of trading. SAX-iCore has demonstrated that emotional decisions can be replaced with structural logic, and that volatility can become a source of systematic, repeatable gains.”



SAX-iCore operates at the intersection of behavioral modeling, market structure recognition, and real-time execution. Its core strength lies in identifying high-probability patterns, executing without hesitation, and learning from every market cycle — all without relying on news sentiment or prediction.







From the Founder: Ethan Carter, PhD



“Most traders don’t lose because they lack knowledge — they lose because they follow emotions, not systems. SAX-iCore is not a black box. It is a transparent, evolving intelligence that learns from real behavior. This test is not about showcasing past results — it’s about training an AI that can think with the market.”



The test aims to simulate the unpredictability of real capital flow, enabling SAX-iCore to refine its internal model and become a long-term asset partner for disciplined investors.



How to Join the Test



Registration is now open. Participants must submit the following:



- Full Name



- Email Address



- Phone Number



- Preferred Trading Time Window



Once approved, the $400 test capital will be issued directly to each participant’s account.







About DAO Fund



The DAO Fund is a decentralized investment collective composed of leading blockchain-native institutions and fintech innovators. With a focus on transparency, structure, and behavioral analytics, the fund supports projects that redefine how capital interacts with data and decision-making. This partnership with SkyCrest Capital signals the DAO’s first major move into AI-driven market infrastructure.



This isn’t a simulation. It’s your chance to step into the future of finance — and be part of building it.



SkyCrest Capital & DAO Fund



Media Contact



Company Name: SkyCrest Capital



Website: https://www.skyskinla.com/



Contact: Audrey Sinclair



Email: service@skyskinla.com



Company Name: DAO Fund



Website: https://daohaus.club



Contact: Tom Hartwin



Email: support@daohaus.club



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



