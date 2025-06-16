DAO Fund Launches Strategic Support for SAX-iCore AI System, Second Round of Live Trading Tests Set to Begin Next Week

New York, NY, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to accelerate the future of intelligent trading, the DAO Fund has officially announced injection to support the second round of live trading tests for the SAX-iCore system, developed by SkyCrest Capital. This initiative will provide real capital to selected participants, enabling a larger-scale verification of AI-driven structure-based trading strategies in real market conditions.
This is not just a trial — it is a direct engagement with the next generation of market behavior modeling and precision execution.
Key Highlights of the Program:
- Launch Date: Expected next Monday
- Eligibility: SkyCrest Capital trainees and algorithmic strategy participants
- Capital Support: $400 test capital per participant, funded by DAO
- Profit Model: Participants keep all profits; losses are covered by the fund
In other words: zero risk, real execution, and full access to AI-powered decision-making in a live trading environment.
Why DAO Fund Supports SAX-iCore
In its statement, the DAO Fund made its reasoning clear:
“We are not just funding a system — we are supporting a new philosophy of trading. SAX-iCore has demonstrated that emotional decisions can be replaced with structural logic, and that volatility can become a source of systematic, repeatable gains.”
SAX-iCore operates at the intersection of behavioral modeling, market structure recognition, and real-time execution. Its core strength lies in identifying high-probability patterns, executing without hesitation, and learning from every market cycle — all without relying on news sentiment or prediction.
From the Founder: Ethan Carter, PhD
“Most traders don’t lose because they lack knowledge — they lose because they follow emotions, not systems. SAX-iCore is not a black box. It is a transparent, evolving intelligence that learns from real behavior. This test is not about showcasing past results — it’s about training an AI that can think with the market.”
The test aims to simulate the unpredictability of real capital flow, enabling SAX-iCore to refine its internal model and become a long-term asset partner for disciplined investors.
How to Join the Test
Registration is now open. Participants must submit the following:
- Full Name
- Email Address
- Phone Number
- Preferred Trading Time Window
Once approved, the $400 test capital will be issued directly to each participant’s account.
About DAO Fund
The DAO Fund is a decentralized investment collective composed of leading blockchain-native institutions and fintech innovators. With a focus on transparency, structure, and behavioral analytics, the fund supports projects that redefine how capital interacts with data and decision-making. This partnership with SkyCrest Capital signals the DAO’s first major move into AI-driven market infrastructure.
This isn’t a simulation. It’s your chance to step into the future of finance — and be part of building it.
SkyCrest Capital & DAO Fund
Media Contact
Company Name: SkyCrest Capital
Website: https://www.skyskinla.com/
Contact: Audrey Sinclair
Email: service@skyskinla.com
Company Name: DAO Fund
Website: https://daohaus.club
Contact: Tom Hartwin
Email: support@daohaus.club
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.
DAO Fund Launches Strategic Support for SAX-iCore AI System, Second Round of Live Trading Tests Set to Begin Next Week
| Source: SkyCrest Capital SkyCrest Capital
New York, NY, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to accelerate the future of intelligent trading, the DAO Fund has officially announced injection to support the second round of live trading tests for the SAX-iCore system, developed by SkyCrest Capital. This initiative will provide real capital to selected participants, enabling a larger-scale verification of AI-driven structure-based trading strategies in real market conditions.
Recommended Reading
-
June 08, 2025 08:00 ET | Source: SkyCrest CapitalSkyCrest Capital Announces Completion of SAX-iCore Upgrade for AI Trading System SkyAlpha X, Secures $150 Million in Institutional Orders
Denver, UT, June 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyCrest Capital officially announced today that its core AI trading system, SkyAlpha X, has successfully completed a comprehensive upgrade to its...Read More
-
May 01, 2025 15:00 ET | Source: SkyCrest Capital
Denver, CO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyCrest Capital, a global fintech innovator headquartered in Manhattan, today announced the official launch of its next-generation artificial ...Read More