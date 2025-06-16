SKYCORP SOLAR GROUP SHOWCASES ADVANCED PV Cable and CONNECTION SOLUTIONS AT SNEC 2025

Ningbo, China, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skycorp Solar Group Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PN), a solar PV product provider engaged in the manufacture and sale of solar cables and solar connectors, highlighted its latest innovations at the 18th SNEC International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition. From June 11-13, 2025, its subsidiary, Ningbo Pntech New Energy Co., Ltd. (“PNTECH”), introduced advanced photovoltaic connection solutions, drawing substantial industry attention and reinforcing its position in renewable energy cable development.

Commitment to Technological Advancement

As an Asian new energy cable comoany listed in the U.S., Skycorp Solar Group has consistently invested in research and development, with over RMB100 million ($14 million) dedicated to innovation over the past 14 years. This focus has led to 47 patented technologies, including proprietary XLPE modified polymer insulation materials designed for enhanced durability in extreme temperatures (-40°C to +90°C). The Company also utilizes 99.97% pure tin-plated oxygen-free copper conductors, supporting long-term performance exceeding 25 years in demanding applications.

“Our MC4 series connectors integrate a dual-seal design, minimizing contact resistance by 20% compared to conventional models while achieving an IP68 protection rating,” said Weiqi Huang, CEO of Skycorp Solar Group. “Additionally, our specialized connectors for the energy storage sector incorporate phosphorus-nitrogen flame-retardant technology that meets UL94 V-0 standards, providing a reliable solution for photovoltaic and energy storage applications.”

Proven Solutions for Global Energy Projects

Skycorp Solar Group’s technologies have been deployed in multiple international projects. The Company provides key components for Germany’s 15MW distributed photovoltaic system (utilizing TÜV-certified cables), Australia’s 120MW solar-plus-storage project (compliant with AS/NZS 5033:2024 standards), and Poland’s 48MW agrivoltaic installation, demonstrating compliance with global industry standards (featuring patented anti-UV technology).

In China, PNTECH supplies cables and connectors for local government projects, where its patented "6-in-1" technology supports a photovoltaic curtain wall system producing 300,000 kWh annually. Longstanding collaborations with industry leaders further reflect the Company's strong market presence.

Production Capabilities and Industry Certifications

Operating across more than 140 countries and regions, Skycorp Solar Group continues to advance its manufacturing capacity. Since 2022, the Company has expanded to six photovoltaic cable production lines and eight connector manufacturing lines, supported by a newly established 16,000-square-meter smart factory. Annual supply capacity for photovoltaic projects has reached 9.3GW, with cable shipments exceeding 100 million meters.

“Our product lineup, showcased at SNEC booth 7.2H-C120, demonstrates exceptional performance and reliability,” said Jimmy Sheng, Global Sales Director of PNTECH. “All solutions adhere to international standards, which are compliant with certifications including TÜV, IEC, CE, and CQC.”

Future Outlook and Investment Value

“The global shift toward renewable energy is accelerating, with interconnection systems playing a vital role in efficiency and safety,” said CEO Huang. “At Skycorp, we integrate materials science and electrical engineering to enhance photovoltaic connection standards and support this transition.”

“Skycorp plans to allocate over 8% of annual revenue to R&D, advancing from traditional connections to intelligent solutions. With 47 patents, a growing international footprint (30%+ overseas orders), a robust 9.3GW annual supply capacity, and strong industry collaborations, the Company remains focused on delivering long-term value in the evolving energy landscape,” he said.

About Skycorp Solar Group Limited

Skycorp Solar Group Limited is a solar photovoltaic (PV) product provider focused on manufacturing and selling solar cables and connectors. Our operations are managed through our subsidiaries, including Ningbo Skycorp Solar Co., Ltd., in China.

The Company's mission is to become a green energy solutions provider by utilizing solar power and delivering eco-friendly solar PV products. By leveraging the Company's expertise in solar technologies and relationships with worldwide clients, it aims to expand offerings of solar PV products and energy solutions for enterprise customers.

