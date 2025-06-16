Quantic X-Microwave Launches Newly Enhanced Layout Tool for RF Designers

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantic X-Microwave®, a business of Quantic Electronics® (“Quantic”) and leading provider of RF & microwave solutions, today announced the launch of its newly enhanced Layout Tool, a powerful interactive design environment enabling part selection and layout of signal chains using X-MWblocks®.
Specifically tailored for customers of Quantic X-Microwave’s patented X-MWblocks, this tool provides a seamless experience for part selection and physical layout of signal chains, making it easier than ever to design with X-MWblocks, on prototype plates or in standard connectorized housing.
Key Features of the Updated Layout Tool include:
- Expanded Component Library: Over 6000 X-MWblocks are available in the design library, with additional products being added frequently
- 3D Functionality: A new feature allowing the user to toggle 3D mode and rotate their circuit design or assembly 360 degrees.
- Enhanced Functionality: A redesigned interface provides designers with a more intuitive and efficient user experience
- Automated Wall Algorithm: The automated wall placement algorithm allows designers to construct an arbitrary shaped channelized enclosure at the prototype phase
- Export Capabilities: Designers can export a complete list of components and accessories to a CSV file for easy reference and documentation, or to request a quote
The newly enhanced Layout Tool will be showcased with live demonstrations at the 2025 International Microwave Symposium (IMS), June 17-19 in San Francisco, CA. Visit Quantic X-Microwave at Booth 1251 to learn more.
Quantic X-Microwave is committed to providing innovative and valuable products, tools and resources to the RF & microwave industry. The new Layout Tool requires users to register, but remains free to use. Access it today via www.quanticxmw.com or at: Layout Tool - Quantic X-Microwave
About Quantic X-Microwave
Quantic X-Microwave delivers industry-leading performance through advanced RF & Microwave solutions for the most demanding industries – from aerospace and defense to quantum computing to wireless infrastructure and radar. Compounding the value of X-MW’s unrivalled domain expertise, our unique modular design system gets you to market faster than ever. And now as a Quantic company, we’re part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer. Learn more at www.quanticxmw.com