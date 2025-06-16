HII Selected for U.S. Army’s Live Training Contract

MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division is among the companies included on a multiple award contract to provide live training solutions to the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI).

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a ceiling of $379 million and will enable HII to compete for delivery orders for the U.S. Army’s Live Training, Ranges and Combat Training Centers (LTRaC).

“Training is absolutely vital for warfighter readiness,” said Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ Global Security group. “We look forward to supporting the Army’s evolution of training systems that will provide realistic and efficient preparation for combat scenarios.”

The MAC 3, one of three contract vehicles under the LTRaC, will provide new products and equipment, continuous technology refreshment, modernization, studies and development efforts for existing and new live-fire ranges for the Army and U.S. Marine Corps.

HII provides high-value engineering and technology solutions for multi-domain training, creating realistic live and synthetic training environments that provide real-world mission rehearsal support.

