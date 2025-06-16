Slide Raises $25M Series A led by Base10 Partners to Accelerate Market Growth, Expands to Canada

NORWALK, Conn., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide , the next-generation BCDR (Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery) platform purpose-built for MSPs, today announced it has raised $25 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Base10 Partners, with participation from Outsiders Fund and Top Down Ventures—investors with a strong track record and deep operational expertise in the MSP ecosystem. Slide was founded by Austin McChord ( Datto Founder & former CEO) and Michael Fass (former Datto General Counsel & Chief People Officer).

This investment follows Slide’s successful U.S. launch in February and is further validated by the rapid expansion of its partner network. The funding will be used to scale Slide’s platform development and operations to meet the surging demand for its modern BCDR solution. As part of its expansion strategy, Slide is also announcing its imminent launch into Canada, including its new Canadian Data Center, effective immediately.

“MSPs know that in today’s daunting cybersecurity landscape, BCDR is the last and best line of defense for data protection. We built Slide because MSPs deserve not only a modern, faster, more secure BCDR to replace their current, outdated solutions, but also a service culture that‘s engrained into our DNA,” said Michael Fass, Co-Founder and CEO of Slide. “Our partnership with Base10, Outsiders Fund, and Top Down Ventures will accelerate our long-term investments in our modern BCDR products and infrastructure, our outstanding staff, and to expand internationally. We're committed to delivering a snappy, powerful, secure and reliable BCDR product and a world-class support experience MSPs deserve.”

Slide’s mission is grounded in the belief that, more than ever, MSPs need to be the cybersecurity partner for small and midsized businesses. To support that mission, MSPs need a BCDR platform that combines hybrid cloud, high-performance server workload protection, and an open ecosystem that integrates with the tools they already rely on. Slide delivers all of that with world-class, all NVME hardware, no contracts that unnecessarily lock MSPs into long-term commitments, and a team that acts like a true partner.

“Slide is reimagining a legacy space with deep empathy for MSPs and a relentless commitment to product excellence,” said Rexhi Dollaku, General Partner at Base10. “Their combination of technical strength, partner-first culture, and fast-growing traction makes them a standout in a space long overdue for innovation. We couldn’t be more excited to support Slide on this journey.”

With this Series A investment, Slide will further accelerate R&D and expand its backup product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of today’s hybrid environments. The company’s open architecture already enables seamless integrations with leading MSP automation platforms like Backup Radar and Rewst, creating an ecosystem where tools work better together.

“Getting the chance to build for MSPs again is so energizing! Datto’s story did not end how we predicted and it feels good to bring innovation back to the channel,” said Austin McChord, Co-Founder and Chairman of Slide. “The incredible team at Slide understands the magic needed to help MSPs be successful. The road ahead is long, this funding gives us the resources to stay independent and keep building for MSPs.”

Slide was built to bring back the magic for MSPs: combining state-of-the-art infrastructure, hardware optimized for today’s workloads, and a service model that puts MSPs first.

“Slide is exactly what the BCDR space needs at this time — modern, fast, and built for how MSPs operate today,” said Michael Sirota, CEO of Rational Business Solutions. “We were especially impressed by how quickly the team addressed the Canadian MSP community demand, setting up a local data center in record time to meet data residency requirements. We’re actively working with Slide for all new clients and looking to move existing clients to the Slide platform over the coming months. We are excited to partner with a vendor that understands and supports MSPs.”

The Slide Z1 appliance is available in capacities ranging from 1TB to 16TB. The Slide R1 rackmount appliance is configurable up to 60TB. The Slide B1 rackmount appliance is available with up to 150TB of capacity.



About Slide

Slide is a modern, security-first Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BCDR) company built exclusively for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Founded by Austin McChord (Datto Founder & former CEO) and Michael Fass (former Datto General Counsel & Chief People Officer), Slide is led by a team of industry veterans with deep expertise in backup, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity. Built from scratch with a clean-room codebase and free from legacy technical debt, Slide delivers a high-performance, easy-to-use platform designed for the future of MSPs. The company combines security, speed, simplicity, and support—without outdated pricing models or restrictive contracts. Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, Slide is backed by Base10 Partners, Outsiders Fund, and Top Down Ventures. For more information, visit slide.tech or follow Slide on LinkedIn .

About Base10 Partners

Founded by Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian, Base10 is a San Francisco-based venture capital fund investing in founders who believe purpose is key to profits and companies that are automating sectors of the Real Economy, including transportation, retail, logistics, and construction. Through its program, The Advancement Initiative, Base10 aims to donate 50% of profits to underfunded colleges and universities to support financial aid and other key initiatives. Portfolio companies include Notion, Figma, Nubank, Stripe, Motive, Chili Piper, and Popmenu. Connect via base10.vc.