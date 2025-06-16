Gold Digging and Baby Trapping 101 Book Launches July 1 from The Bloodline Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preorder data doesn’t lie: the very predators Grave Robbers and Gold Diggers was written to expose are outbuying men 4 to 1. So The Bloodline Alliance did the unthinkable — they handed those predators the playbook. Not to protect them. To bait them.

Enter Gold Digging and Baby Trapping 101 — a savage, satirical detonation disguised as a self-help manual for the gold diggers, baby trappers, and inheritance hijackers mining the modern dating market.

According to The Bloodline Alliance, wealth flows overwhelmingly from women to men in the multibillion-dollar marital wealth-extraction industry. Grave Robbers and Gold Diggers was written to be a defensive manual for the affluent (men and women). But something strange happened: the predators appear to be buying the book to study as a blueprint. So TBA flipped the script — and built a trap inside the trap.

“They’re not just reading it — they’re trying to evolve,” said Maximilian Locke, Press Secretary for The Bloodline Alliance. “So we launched a Trojan horse. A weaponized parody. A ‘how-to’ that hands them the shovel and dares them to keep digging. July 1, we blow the lid off.”

Now the predators get their own guide — on purpose.

Gold Digging and Baby Trapping 101 is a culture-jamming parody, a dangerous “how-to” disguised as empowerment — taunting predators while teaching targets what to watch for. The first five chapters are live at Gold Digger Headquarters on Substack: https://golddiggerhq.substack.com/. The full e-book release detonates July 1, in tandem with the primary book.

WHY THIS LAUNCH MATTERS

The book is real. Gold Digging and Baby Trapping 101 isn’t just parody. It’s a weaponized e-book packed with “insider” tactics, written through the eyes of an intimate financial predator.

Two books drop the same day, triggering a culture war flashpoint where wealth, romance, and manipulation collide. It kicks off something bigger. The Campaign to End Intimate Financial Predation is sponsoring Intimate Financial Predator Prevention Week (June 30 – July 6) — a national, seven-day blitz exposing the economic, emotional, and generational wreckage caused by gold digging, reproductive coercion, and elder-targeted estate hijacking.





At its core, the books and awareness campaign are a counterstrike designed to flip the script and ignite a much-needed conversation about the multibillion-dollar economy of intimate financial predation.

The Bloodline Alliance is shifting the power dynamic back toward those with something to lose — arming the affluent, exposing predators, and turning July 1 into a class war bonfire.

Book & Campaign Links

Gold Digging and Baby Trapping 101 (Drops July 1)

A real ebook available on Substack. A parody. A mirror predators won’t like.

Chapters 1 to 5 are now available for free: https://golddiggerhq.substack.com/

Grave Robbers and Gold Diggers (Drops July 1)

A class warfare manifesto that blasts intimate economic predation and teaches the affluent how to spot red flag behavior and nuke financial predators’ business plans — now available for preorder in e-book, paperback, and hardcover:

https://books2read.com/u/mK5QkE

ARC copies available upon request to accredited media.

Intimate Financial Predator Prevention Week (June 30 – July 6):

https://thebloodlinealliance.com/news/

Digital Press Kit:

https://thebloodlinealliance.com/digital-media-kit/

Media Contact:

LC | Publicist

press@thebloodlinealliance.com

www.thebloodlinealliance.com