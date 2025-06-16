Syncromune® Appoints Industry Veteran Kerri-Ann Millar as Chief Financial Officer to Advance Corporate Growth Initiatives and Clinical Development Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncromune® Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering SYNC-T, an in situ personalized combination immunotherapy platform for solid tumor cancers, today announced the appointment of Kerri-Ann Millar, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Millar brings over two decades of financial leadership experience in the life sciences industry, including a successful track record guiding both public and emerging biotechs through critical phases of growth, IPOs, financing, and commercialization. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for Syncromune as the company advances its lead program, SYNC-T Therapy SV-102 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, into its Phase 2a LEGION-100 trial. Ms. Millar will focus on supporting clinical development, strengthening financial operations, and executing the company’s long-term financial strategy.

“Kerri-Ann brings a rare combination of financial rigor, operational leadership, and deep industry expertise that makes her an exceptional fit for Syncromune,” said Eamonn Hobbs, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Syncromune. “Her track record leading companies through critical phases of fundraising, strategic transactions, and organizational scale-up through commercialization will be instrumental as we continue advancing our pipeline and expanding operations and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team.”

Prior to joining Syncromune, Ms. Millar served as Chief Financial Officer at Cue Biopharma, a publicly traded immunotherapy company, where she was responsible for the finance, investor relations, HR, and IT functions. During her tenure, she led multiple financing transactions totaling more than $300 million, including the company’s initial public offering. She previously held senior financial leadership roles at Flexion Therapeutics, where she supported the company through IPO, clinical development, and commercial launch, and at Curis, Inc., where she led Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and SEC reporting. Ms. Millar began her career in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“Syncromune is pursuing a bold vision to transform how metastatic cancers are treated through a truly novel immunotherapy platform,” said Ms. Millar. “I’m excited to join a team that is innovative, mission-driven, and deeply committed to developing solutions to help patients with advanced cancers. I look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth and executing a financial strategy that enables us to deliver our therapy to patients in need.”

Ms. Millar earned her B.S. in Accounting from Boston University and is a Certified Public Accountant in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

For more information about Syncromune, please visit www.syncromune.com.

About Syncromune® and SYNC-T® Therapy

Syncromune is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of SYNC-T, a potentially first-in-class platform immunotherapy designed to address major unmet needs and treatment challenges of incurable metastatic solid tumor cancers. SYNC-T is an in situ personalized cancer therapy engineered to synchronize the location of three components critical to T cell activation and an anti-tumor immune response: patient-specific tumor antigens, immune cells, and our multi-target biologic drug. SYNC-T features a novel proprietary device delivery system that is optimized for combination drug/device immunotherapy. First, the system lyses a portion of a target tumor to rupture tumor cells and release patient-specific tumor antigens into the tumor microenvironment (TME) that help to activate the immune system. Next, the delivery system facilitates the infusion of our proprietary multi-target biologic drug directly into the lysed area of the tumor. This approach of location synchronization is designed to unite the three critical components together in the TME and lymphatics where the immune system optimally functions. The combination therapy targets numerous mechanisms of cancer, promoting in situ immune activation while also battling immune suppression and minimizing systemic drug exposure. The goal is to educate the immune system and activate T cells that can recognize and attack cancer throughout the body and defend with immune memory. Our lead candidate, SYNC-T Therapy SV-102 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), is being evaluated in the LEGION-100 U.S., multicenter, Phase 2a trial. For more information, please visit www.legion100trial.com.

