KP Tissue Announces Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) on June 23, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format via live webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1792/.

For shareholders, media and other interested parties who are unable to attend, the presentation material will also be available at www.kptissueinc.com .

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The Board of Directors of KP Tissue unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR ALL resolutions.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the management information circular and to vote as soon as possible. The deadline for voting your shares by proxy is 2:00 PM (Eastern Time) on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

For access to all relevant documents related to the Meeting, complete Meeting details and information on how to vote, please visit https://www.kptissueinc.com/agm-vote .

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Shareholders who have questions about voting their shares or require assistance may contact KPT’s proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free | 1-877-452-7184 (for Shareholders in North America)

International | +1 416-304-0211 (for Shareholders outside Canada and the U.S.)

By Email | assistance@laurelhill.com

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.3% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products)

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra®. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

INFORMATION:

François Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

905-812-6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Doris Grbic

Director, Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

437-882-2596

IR@krugerproducts.ca

