Skillful Craftsman Education Announces New App

Shenzhen, China, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited ("Skillful Craftsman" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EDTK), a company specializing in educational technology innovation, artificial intelligence skills training, and the digital transformation of educational institutions, announced today that it will develop a series of communication skills learning (CSL) applications — “Assistant” — aimed at enhancing users' communication and interpersonal skills through personalized guidance and support to develop users' communication skills. The Assistant is expected to be the first in a series of CSL applications developed by the Company, which will leverage the Company's expertise in artificial intelligence and education and align with its new mission to develop artificial intelligence-based products and services.

Mr. Fu Bin, Chief Executive Officer of Skillful Craftsman, stated: “We are excited to develop the CSL series of products, which will fill a current market gap and serve as the foundation for a series of social and business applications designed to empower users.”

Unlike the current abundance of “AI chatbots” and “AI writing” tools, EDTK believes that truly practical next-generation AI products should help users communicate effectively in real-life social scenarios by “speaking appropriately”, “expressing themselves effectively” and “reducing misunderstandings.” The Assistant will interact with users through chat-based interactions by calling upon the appropriate vertical application large models in the backend based on specific usage scenarios, thereby helping them improve their communication skills. It will analyze the user's personal profile, personality, habits, and shared chat records to determine the appropriate conversational style for the other party and provide suggestions. AI suggestions are generated through comprehensive considerations such as contextual understanding, relationship analysis, communication goal planning, and expression strategy generation, achieving not just content generation but also the creation of human relationships.

The Assistant has diverse application scenarios, applicable to both daily life and the workplace. In daily life, the assistant can pre-plan communication strategies based on the relationships the user wishes to establish, reducing communication costs. It can be used in scenarios such as building romantic relationships, maintaining family ties, and communicating with friends. In the workplace, for newcomers, the assistant will provide customized communication strategies to help them quickly adapt to new environments; for business professionals, the assistant will also offer tailored communication strategies to enhance efficiency.

The Assistant will first be launched in the Chinese market and will develop AI applications in different languages based on feedback from the Chinese market.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited ("Skillful Craftsman" or the "Company") is focused on advancing technological innovation in education through the digital transformation of educational institutions. The Company’s intelligent learning platforms and teaching management systems help educational organizations achieve more effective teaching, enhanced student outcomes and stronger connections in education communities. The Company is committed to promoting learning innovation through the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technology, and creating efficient, intelligent and sustainable education solutions.

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

