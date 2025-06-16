ODYSIGHT.AI is strengthening its European Presence to Accelerate Industry 4.0: received Initial Order from Leading EU Player for AI-Driven industrial predictive health monitoring solutions"

OMER, Israel, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.AI Inc. (Nasdaq: ODYS), a pioneering developer of AI systems for Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM), is pleased to announce the receipt of an initial order for its Predictive Health Monitoring (PHM) system, designed to monitor the condition of belts and cables used in cranes and elevators across key industrial sectors.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI), this solution is expected to transform infrastructure maintenance by enhancing the performance, reliability, and safety of critical mechanical components, while significantly reducing maintenance costs. As belts and cables are vital to the smooth operation and mobility of goods and people, maintaining their health is essential to preventing costly disruptions.

Developed for a European industry leader, the new AI-driven system utilizes proprietary high-resolution cameras and machine learning algorithms to monitor component condition in real-time. It can detect early-stage faults and predict failures before they occur. A pilot program is set to begin across several transportation system OEMs in the coming months, with a global rollout planned following system optimization.

Yehu Ofer, CEO of Odysight.AI, commented:

"We are proud to receive this initial order from Europe for our Industry 4.0 systems, in what we believe is a substantial step forward. Our partner’s decision to collaborate with us reflects the trust in Odysight.AI’s ability to deliver cutting-edge, reliable solutions across industrial domains. This partnership represents a move toward smarter, safer, and more efficient infrastructure, combining real-time intelligence with operational resilience and a step forward for Odysight.ai in contributing to make the EU a world-class hub for AI human-centric and trustworthy technology solutions.”

Key anticipated benefits of the collaboration

Predictive maintenance & fault prevention:

The system’s real-time monitoring and AI-driven analytics are designed for early detection of anomalies, helping prevent critical failures and extend asset lifespan.

Enhanced safety:

Continuous oversight of belts and cables is expected to reduce the risk of mechanical and electronic failure, improving safety for both operators and end-users.

Operational efficiency:

Predictive insights support streamlined scheduling, fewer unplanned outages, and improved service reliability across industrial and transportation environments.

This strategic collaboration not only reinforces Odysight.AI’s leadership in AI-powered visual monitoring but also marks a key milestone in expanding the company’s presence in the Industry 4.0 ecosystem, delivering data-driven innovation to critical industrial infrastructure.

About Odysight.AI

Odysight.AI is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI platform. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, Odysight.AI leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. Odysight.AI’s unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases. Odysight.AI’s platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring. For more information, please visit: https://www.Odysight.AI or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding its Industry 4.0 system. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Those statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management’s current expectation and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward- looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to the following: (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, including those that utilize our micro Odysight.AI technology or offer Predictive Maintenance and Condition Based Monitoring applications, (ii) lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device and related industries from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, product malfunctions and the functionality of Odysight.AI’s solutions under all environmental conditions, (vi) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on third-parties for assistance, (vii) an inability to establish sales, marketing and distribution capabilities to commercialize our products, (viii) an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, (ix) our efforts obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) our reliance on a single customer that accounts for a substantial portion of our revenues, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, including for miniature video sensors which are suitable for our Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor technology products, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain, (xiii) the impact of computer system failures, cyberattacks or deficiencies in our cybersecurity, (xiv) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical, global supply chain and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction and (xv) political, economic and military instability in Israel, including the impact of Israel’s war against Hamas and Hezbollah. These and other important factors discussed in Odysight.AI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2025 and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Odysight.AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

info@odysight.ai

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com

Tel: +1-917-607-8654