Hexagon Purus signs new supply agreement with Hino Trucks and is set to explore options for the BVI segment

(Oslo, Norway, 16 June 2025) Hexagon Purus (the “Company”), a world leading manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has signed a long-term agreement with Hino Trucks (“Hino”) for production and supply of Class 6 & 7 battery electric straight trucks for the U.S. market. The truck is intended to carry the Hino brand and be made available for general sale through Hino’s extensive network of authorized dealers from 2026. An initial series of prototype vehicles will be produced and delivered in Q4 2025.

The vehicles will be based on Hino’s chassis and upfitted with Hexagon Purus’ proprietary zero-emission technology, including battery systems, auxiliary modules, and power modules. The class 6 & 7 straight truck will be using the same base technology and components as the Tern RC8 tractor, enabling strong synergies in terms of utilizing existing investments in product development and production capacity.

“We are very happy to expand our current relationship with Hino to also produce and deliver this new class 6 & 7 straight truck for the US market”, says Todd Sloan, EVP, Battery Systems and Vehicle Integration at Hexagon Purus. “This product will serve back-to-base operations in urban areas with high frequency of stop-and-go activity over shorter distances, making it an ideal battery-electric alternative for fleet operators. This product targets an attractive trucking segment and will complement Tern’s existing city- and regional RC8 tractor”.

As communicated in the Company’s fourth quarter 2024 report, Hexagon Purus initiated a review of its overall business portfolio to secure the Company’s cash runway to EBITDA and cash break even. To enable the Battery Systems and Vehicle Integration (BVI) division to fully leverage its growth potential following the supply agreement with Hino, the Company is initiating a structured process to generate and evaluate alternatives for this division. This could include, but is not limited to, inviting one or more partners into the BVI division or finding other structural solutions.

Hexagon Purus has engaged ABG Sundal Collier ASA as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS as legal advisor.

For more information

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

About Hino

Hino Trucks manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy and medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 240 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience.

Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow Hexagon Purus on X and LinkedIn

