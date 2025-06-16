DAMAC Properties Officially Launches DAMAC Chelsea Residences, Introducing a New Era of Urban Luxury in Central Dubai





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAMAC Properties Dubai is proud to announce the official launch of DAMAC Chelsea Residences, a new residential development that redefines modern luxury living in the heart of Dubai. Strategically located and inspired by the success of DAMAC CANAL HEIGHTS 2, this timely launch offers buyers and investors a unique opportunity to secure a home in one of the city’s most promising lifestyle communities.

Set in a prime location with seamless access to Dubai’s financial, commercial, and leisure districts, DAMAC Chelsea Residences is poised to become a new landmark for contemporary living. This launch comes as Dubai’s real estate market continues its strong upward trend, with growing demand for high-end, well-connected properties.

“We’re excited to bring Chelsea Residences to the market at a time when Dubai is witnessing exceptional demand for premium real estate,” said a DAMAC Properties spokesperson. “This project embodies the essence of urban sophistication, with unmatched design, elite amenities, and a location that speaks to both convenience and prestige.”





Key Features of DAMAC Chelsea Residences

Prime Central Location : Minutes from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, DIFC, top schools, and hospitals



: Minutes from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, DIFC, top schools, and hospitals Design Influence : Inspired by DAMAC CANAL HEIGHTS 2, with sleek interiors and expansive windows



: Inspired by DAMAC CANAL HEIGHTS 2, with sleek interiors and expansive windows Modern Units : From chic one-bedroom apartments to elegant penthouses



: From chic one-bedroom apartments to elegant penthouses Luxury Amenities : Rooftop pool with skyline views, co-working spaces, children’s play zones, private lounges



: Rooftop pool with skyline views, co-working spaces, children’s play zones, private lounges Smart Living : High-end appliances, smart home systems, and full-service property management



: High-end appliances, smart home systems, and full-service property management Security and Services: 24-hour concierge, valet, and advanced security systems



Ideal for Investors and End-Users







With Dubai’s property market showing sustained momentum, DAMAC Chelsea Residences offers strong investment appeal. The development is expected to generate high rental yields and long-term value appreciation. DAMAC also provides comprehensive property management solutions, making it an ideal option for both local and international buyers.

About DAMAC Properties Dubai

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of luxury real estate in the Middle East since 2002, delivering iconic residential, commercial, and leisure properties across the region and beyond. Known for its attention to detail and innovation, DAMAC continues to set new standards for modern living.

