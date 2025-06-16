Lichfield, Staffordshire, England, UK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HashFly, a leading innovator in the cloud mining industry since its founding in 2013, continues to solidify its reputation as the most trusted cloud mining platform in 2025.

As the United States emerges as a global hub for cryptocurrency mining, driven by favorable regulations, abundant renewable energy, and surging institutional interest, HashFly is at the forefront of this transformative wave, delivering secure, high-yield, and user-friendly mining solutions to over 1 million users across 100+ countries.

A New Era for Cryptocurrency Mining

The global cryptocurrency mining landscape has undergone significant changes in 2025, with the U.S. cementing its position as a dominant force. According to a recent CoinShares report, global cloud mining adoption is projected to grow by 35% this year, fueled by low entry barriers and consistent returns. The U.S. has capitalized on this trend, leveraging its robust infrastructure, access to clean energy, and supportive regulatory environment to attract both retail and institutional investors. HashFly’s strategic focus on AI-driven optimization and legally compliant operations has positioned it as a key player in this dynamic market.

“HashFly’s mission has always been to democratize cryptocurrency mining, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise or financial resources,” said Scott Joseph, CEO of HashFly. “As the U.S. becomes the global epicenter for mining, we’re proud to lead the charge with our innovative platform, offering users a seamless and profitable way to participate in the crypto economy.”

HashFly’s Competitive Edge

Since its inception, HashFly has prioritized transparency, reliability, and user-centric innovation. The platform’s 2025 milestones underscore its dominance in the cloud mining space:

Massive User Growth : HashFly has surpassed 1 million active users globally, with over $10 million in payouts since January 2025, earning praise from independent blockchain review sites for its reliability and ease of use.

: HashFly has surpassed 1 million active users globally, with over $10 million in payouts since January 2025, earning praise from independent blockchain review sites for its reliability and ease of use. AI-Powered Mining : HashFly’s advanced AI technology optimizes mining efficiency, ensuring stable returns even amidst market volatility. The platform supports mining for major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and XRP.

: HashFly’s advanced AI technology optimizes mining efficiency, ensuring stable returns even amidst market volatility. The platform supports mining for major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and XRP. Green Energy Commitment : Aligning with global sustainability goals, HashFly integrates renewable energy sources into its data centers, reducing environmental impact while maintaining high performance.

: Aligning with global sustainability goals, HashFly integrates renewable energy sources into its data centers, reducing environmental impact while maintaining high performance. Flexible Contracts : With mining contracts starting at just $200, HashFly caters to both beginners and seasoned investors, offering short-term and high-yield options tailored to diverse needs.

: With mining contracts starting at just $200, HashFly caters to both beginners and seasoned investors, offering short-term and high-yield options tailored to diverse needs. Global Expansion: HashFly operates state-of-the-art data centers in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with plans to further expand its AI-driven Ethereum staking products and multi-coin support in 2025.

User-Friendly Innovation for All

HashFly’s automated cloud mining platform eliminates the complexities of traditional mining, such as expensive hardware, high energy costs, and technical maintenance. Users can start mining with minimal investment, earning daily passive income through a streamlined, mobile-friendly interface. “HashFly has transformed how I approach crypto,” said Emily J., an early user. “It’s simple, reliable, and I can manage everything from my phone without worrying about hardware or setup.”

The platform’s 24/7 multilingual customer support and comprehensive learning hub further empower users, providing educational resources and personalized guidance to navigate the evolving crypto landscape.

Riding the Bitcoin Boom

With Bitcoin surpassing $110,000 in 2025, demand for accessible mining solutions has skyrocketed. HashFly’s ability to deliver consistent returns without requiring users to own or manage hardware has made it a go-to choice for crypto enthusiasts worldwide. The platform’s compliance with international regulatory standards and its focus on security further enhance its appeal in a market increasingly driven by trust and transparency.

Looking Ahead

As the global crypto market continues to mature, HashFly is poised to lead the cloud mining revolution. The company’s 2025 roadmap includes enhanced AI optimization tools, expanded altcoin support, and new staking products to meet growing market demand. With the U.S. solidifying its role as the global mining hub, HashFly’s innovative approach ensures it remains a trusted partner for investors seeking stable, long-term crypto income.

For more information about HashFly and its cloud mining solutions, visit HashFly.com and join the millions already mining smarter in 2025.

About HashFly

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, HashFly is a global leader in cloud mining, serving over 1 million users across 100+ countries. With a focus on legal compliance, AI-driven optimization, and user-friendly solutions, HashFly provides secure, high-yield mining contracts for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more. Recognized by major media and blockchain review sites, HashFly is committed to making cryptocurrency mining accessible, sustainable, and profitable for all.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.