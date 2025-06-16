Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Launches Inaugural ENS Sign Awareness Day on June 24

Washington, D.C., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), the national rail safety education nonprofit, is urging the public to recognize and understand how to use Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs – not just on the first-ever Emergency Notification System (ENS) Sign Awareness Day, taking place Tuesday, June 24, 2025, but year-round.

“Located across the U.S. where roadways cross railroad tracks, ENS signs provide a critical connection to railroads in emergencies,” said OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “Recognizing and using this sign in a crisis – like a stuck vehicle or trouble on the tracks – can save lives, when seconds count.”

Each rectangular Blue and White ENS sign displays a unique phone number and crossing ID – vital information that allows the public to report emergencies quickly, when every moment matters.

See trouble on or near the tracks? Safely find the ENS sign, call the number listed and provide the crossing ID. This is also great information to share when calling 911.

If your vehicle is stuck or stalls on the tracks:

Get out immediately. Get far away from the tracks – even if no train is in sight.

Find the ENS sign and call the number listed. Give the dispatcher the crossing ID.

No sign, call 911.

“The sign may be small, but its impact is enormous,” said Maleh. “This campaign empowers people with knowledge that can make all the difference in an emergency. Knowing what to do – and how to act quickly – can prevent a tragedy.”

“ENS Sign Awareness Day is a powerful reminder – but this is a message that matters every day of the year,” Maleh added. “Together, we can stop track tragedies.”

A Nationwide Awareness Effort

ENS Sign Awareness Day — June 24, 2025 — shines a spotlight on the lifesaving importance of the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs posted at railroad crossings. Help raise awareness wherever you are — at home, on the job or out in your neighborhood.

What You Can Do

Engage Locally . Connect with your State Coordinator and attend an ENS community event.

. Connect with your State Coordinator and attend an ENS community event. Educate your friends, family and community about ENS signs and how to use them.

your friends, family and community about ENS signs and how to use them. Follow OLI on social and share our daily rail safety education messages.

Volunteer with OLI .

. Share our ready-to-use PSAs, videos, infographics and social posts.

our ready-to-use PSAs, videos, infographics and social posts. Share the importance of the ENS sign as well as OLI's FREE RISC Training with your first responders.

About Operation Lifesaver

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) is a national #RailSafetyEducation nonprofit dedicated to stopping track tragedies through public awareness and education campaigns as well as a national volunteer network that gives free presentations encouraging safe behavior near tracks and trains. OLI supports the efforts of 47 state programs and the District of Columbia in sharing the rail safety education message. Explore OLI's virtual library of rail safety materials on the oli.org website. Visit oli.org to learn more, take a rail safety pledge, request free presentations and volunteer. Follow OLI on social media via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, X and YouTube.

